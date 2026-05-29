Mumbai's Ultra-Exclusive Breach Candy Club Still Governed By Europeans

Following the intense public scrutiny surrounding the Delhi Gymkhana, Mumbai's iconic and ultra-exclusive Breach Candy Club has now triggered a fierce public debate over elitism, colonial hangovers, and exclusion dressed up as tradition.

Nestled along the premium Bhulabhai Desai Road near Malabar Hill, the sprawling enclave remains highly coveted. It boasts pristine saltwater pools, manicured lawns, tennis courts, and high-end dining overlooking the Arabian Sea. Ironically, its iconic outdoor pool was famously designed in the shape of undivided British India, a visual relic that critics argue perfectly encapsulates the club's enduring colonial mindset.

A Club Where Indians Were Not Welcome

For nearly a century, Indians were strictly barred from crossing the club's threshold. The racial segregation was so absolute that even Europeans who had developed deep tans were reportedly stopped at the gates and asked to produce passports to prove their heritage.

Even after India gained independence in 1947, the club fiercely guarded its "whites-only" policy. It was only in the 1960s, following international embarrassment when a Black American diplomat was turned away, that the club finally opened its doors to non-Europeans.

For nearly a century, Indians were strictly barred from crossing the club's threshold. Photo: Instagram/Breach Candy Club

But true equality did not follow. The club's constitution, sanctioned by the City Civil Court in 1967, created a highly segregated membership tier. While Indians could join as "ordinary members," the ultimate executive power remained concentrated in the hands of "Trust Members."

To this day, the trust's charter dictates that trust membership is strictly reserved for "European inhabitants of Bombay." Only these trust members possess voting rights, the power to run for the managing committee, and ultimate control over the club's prime real estate.

What Led To The Row

The controversy reignited after an archival blog post by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor began recirculating online, quickly catching fire amidst wider national discussions about the preservation of colonial-era privileges in elite spaces. In the post, Tharoor recalled a humiliating childhood experience from the 1960s.

"I myself was thrown out of Breach Candy Club in Bombay in the mid-'60s when an American classmate hoped he could ignore the whites-only rule and take an Indian friend along. That was India, 20 years after Independence," Tharoor wrote.

A snapshot of Shashi Tharoor's post.

The anecdote spread rapidly across social media, reminding the public of an uncomfortable truth: structurally and constitutionally, the governing framework of the club remains closed to the very citizens of the country in which it resides.

Tharoor later sharpened his criticism on social media: "There is absolutely no acceptable justification for a racist provision to survive on government land. To say the club's constitution requires it is ridiculous. What about our country's constitution?"

His query opens a much larger structural question: how can a club operating in 21st-century India still legally preserve a "Europeans-only" governing hierarchy?

The Modern Outrage: Tension on the Coast

The online backlash was swift and bipartisan. Industrialist Harsh Goenka joined the criticism, highlighting the glaring irony of the club's administrative model in a viral post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Mumbai never tires of talking about inclusivity and progress," Goenka wrote. "Yet a few decades ago, Indians were not allowed membership at Breach Candy Club. Astonishingly, even today, no Indian can be on its Trust Committee; only a European living in Mumbai is allowed. The irony? The land belongs to the Maharashtra Government."

When contacted by NDTV for clarification on its current policies, representatives from the Breach Candy Club confirmed that while Indian citizens can hold ordinary memberships, the highly coveted "Trustee" seats remain closed to them.

Furthermore, with permanent membership slots currently locked, the club's administration confirmed that it only offers temporary memberships (valid for one to four years)- and these are reserved exclusively for European passport holders, barring Indian applicants from this entry route entirely.

From Aden To Bombay

The Breach Candy Club, officially registered as the Breach Candy Swimming Bath Trust, was founded in 1878, at the height of British colonial rule in Bombay. Its origins began, quite literally, with a search for a safe place to swim.

The rocky, treacherous coastline near Breach Candy made sea bathing exceptionally dangerous for British residents. By the mid-1870s, plans were drafted to construct a saltwater swimming facility. However, the capital required to build it was secured through a highly unusual geopolitical loophole.

Before the Suez Canal opened in 1869, British travellers heading to India frequently stopped at the port city of Aden, in modern-day Yemen. Europeans based in Bombay had established a transit hostel there to accommodate these travellers. But once the canal dramatically shortened the voyage between Europe and India, the Aden hostel became obsolete.

The hostel was sold for Rs 7,300, and the proceeds were redirected to fund the construction of the new swimming bath in Bombay. Combined with a five-acre shoreline land grant from the Secretary of State for India and a 930 pounds contribution from Major General Harry Barr, the facility was established as a "public utility for the benefit of the European community."

Money Alone Cannot Buy Access

For decades, Breach Candy has been synonymous with Mumbai's old-money elite, diplomats, industrialists, legacy business families, and high society. Because the club is highly secretive about its internal ledger, concrete figures are rare. Leaked data from over a decade ago pegged individual upfront membership fees at approximately Rs 1.12 crore, while annual fees range between Rs 15,000 and Rs 17,000, with corporate packages touching Rs 30 lakh.

Yet, insiders and local commentators emphasise that wealth is secondary. Lineage, social standing, and recommendations from existing legacy members are what dictate entry.

The Battle for the High Table

The club's controversies have not only been social but also legal.

Around 2012, a fierce internal conflict erupted over control of the managing committee and valuable land associated with the club. European trust members accused certain Indian committee members of attempting to seize control of club assets.

The battle spiralled into years of litigation. In 2013, European trust members dramatically voted out the existing management committee and installed a new leadership structure headed by an English chairman.

The disputes eventually reached the Bombay High Court.

For decades, Breach Candy has been synonymous with Mumbai's old-money elite. Photo: Instagram/Breach Candy Club

A 2015 TOI report shows that the court upheld the club's Europeans-only trust membership structure. Appeals against that order were later dismissed in 2022, effectively preserving the controversial system.

At one point, the prolonged litigation reportedly pushed the club into severe financial strain, with concerns raised over staff salaries and daily operations.

Why the Debate Matters Today

The Breach Candy Club debate is no longer just about one private institution.

For many Indians online, it represents a larger discomfort with colonial-era elitism that still quietly survives in influential spaces.

What unsettles people is not simply exclusivity. India has countless elite clubs. What shocks many is the explicit preservation of a Europeans-only governing framework nearly eight decades after Independence.

Especially when the land itself belongs to the government.

READ MORE: Rs 22 Lakh, A 40-Year Wait: What It Really Takes To Become A Gymkhana Club Member In India