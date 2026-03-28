What Is Cyclospora Cayetanensis? The Gut Infection Behind Saba Azad's Hospitalisation, 4 Kg Weight Loss

Saba Azad recently shocked everyone when she posted that she was hospitalised due to a stomach infection. Taking to her Instagram, the actor broke the news yesterday, and wrote, "Worst 14 days of my life."

"Cyclospora cayetanensis, you nasty piece of work!! For someone who only ever eats home-cooked food and carries her water bottle everywhere, this stomach bug came out of nowhere, that too at the busiest time of the year for me. I've lost 4 kg that I didn't have (to) spare in two weeks, and I can barely walk," the actor wrote, describing her condition.

"One day I'm training twice a day, doing pull-ups, and lifting heavy, and the next, I'm half my size, without (the) strength to lift a goddamn toothpick, let alone weights," she added, sharing her ordeal.

Saba further advised people to wash salad leaves and vegetables "like your life depends on it - because sometimes, it really does!!"

She shared that her new method of ensuring the bug never reaches her stomach again is using baking soda for washing the vegetables.

She even thanked Hrithik Roshan for keeping her "grumpy spirits up" and managing to "find humour in the darnest situations."

While the actor added humour to her post, ensuring her fans were not alarmed, the bug, as she described, is "nasty". And if you are not vigilant, it can lead to an infection, leaving you weak.

What Is Cyclospora Cayetanensis

Cyclosporiasis refers to a type of food poisoning that occurs when Cyclospora cayetanensis infects your stomach. Its most common symptom includes watery, even explosive, diarrhoea, along with other gut-related issues, according to a Cleveland Clinic report.

The infection can be mild or turn quite serious, leading to hospitalisation. The study confirms that people with a compromised immune system are at a higher risk of developing a severe infection, and if not treated on time, a patient can struggle with symptoms for an extended period.

The bug is most commonly found in tropical and subtropical parts of the world, especially in areas where sanitation is poor.

According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the bug is often passed through stool, and humans become infected by consuming contaminated food or water. It lives and thrives in the environment at temperatures ranging from 22°C to 32°C. It contaminates water, and you can get it if you drink untreated water or eat fruits and vegetables that came in contact with contaminated liquid.

Symptoms Of Cyclospora Cayetanensis

The stomach bug infection can have serious health hazards. The symptoms include,

Loss of appetite

Watery or explosive diarrhoea

Fatigue

Bloating and gas

Nausea

Low-grade fever

Vomiting

Stomach cramps

It must be noted that the infection is not communicable. There is no evidence suggesting that it transfers from one person to another - only through contaminated water and anything that came in contact with it.

Hence, as Saba Azad recommended, you should be washing your vegetables and fruits "like your life depends on it." A small act of negligence can result in a serious health scare and dent in your savings.

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