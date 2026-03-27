Inside Sania Mirza's Greek-Style Villa In Dubai's Palm Jumeirah With A Pool And Walk-In Closet

Former tennis player Sania Mirza has long been celebrated for her Grand Slam victories. The sports star, who dominated the global tennis circuit for decades, now likes to spend her time at her peaceful sanctuary in Palm Jumeirah. Dubai. She offered a rare glimpse into her thoughtfully designed, Greek-style retreat in a video posted on the YouTube channel Lovin Dubai.

Poolside Living And Warm Family-Centric Interiors

Describing the villa as her safe space, Sania said, "Literally, every little thing here, from the colours to every frame, has been placed exactly where I wanted it." The house looked striking from the outside, with its pristine white façade and grand circular columns giving it a touch of Grecian charm. The place was surrounded by a lush garden and an expansive backyard with a swimming pool.

Inside, the villa opens into a teal-accented living area that's sophisticated yet inviting. Plush grey and red sofas, a statement wall, and an open-plan layout assimilate the dining and kitchen spaces seamlessly. There was also a foosball table in the corner, while the formal dining area featured subtle gold accents.

Intimate Spaces Where Comfort Meets Personality

Her master bedroom combines deep greens with soft whites, sheer curtains and thoughtful textures. A spacious walk-in closet was filled with her shoe collection, while her dressing room seemed like a fashionista's dream come true. Izhaan's room, on the other hand, was vibrant and cheerful as well. Filled with colour, it featured a bunk bed and kid-friendly elements that reflect his personality.

The prayer room was designed in soft colours with an ice-blue carpet and gentle lighting. “This is where I go when I feel unsettled,” Sania shared. The entertainment room came complete with a PlayStation. It seemed to be a cosy spot to chill with her son.

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