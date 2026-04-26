Inside Rubina Dilaik's Maldives Stay, Where A Beach Pool Suite Costs Rs 2.2 Lakh A Night

- Rubina Dilaik vacationed in the Maldives with her husband and twin daughters
- She stayed at Meyyafushi Maldives, a five-star all-inclusive eco-conscious resort
- Meyyafushi offers 95 luxury suites and villas, each with private pools
Rubina Dilaik, besides acting and hosting a podcast, has a deep love for travelling. She and Abhinav Shukla enjoy exploring new places, and they are now passing that passion on to their twin daughters, Edhaa and Jeeva.
Recently, Rubina dropped stunning pictures from her getaway to the Maldives with her husband and daughters. The caption of her post read, "Travel makes me happy and makes us stronger together." She revealed that she stayed at Meyyafushi Maldives.
Inside Rubina Dilaik's Luxurious Stay In The Maldives
Meyyafushi Maldives is described as a "place to connect within and beyond." It is a five-star, premium, all-inclusive resort, surrounded by dive sites in Lhaviyani Atoll. The official website defines it as an "eco-conscious haven designed to foster connections."
Located a 35‑minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, Meyyafushi Maldives has 95 luxury suites and villas, each featuring private pools.
The property has multiple restaurants and bars, including
- Bubble - Underwater Restaurant
- Thaana - Mediterranean Restaurant
- Alif - Asian Restaurant
- Sukun - Teppanyaki
- Fili - All Day Dining Buffet
- Hatharu Dhan - 24-Hour Cafe
- Sky Bar & Sunken Lounge
- 24-Hour In-Villa Dining
- Raagu - Sunset Bar
- Raa - Wine Cellar
- Destination Dining
The resort also has multiple spa and wellness centres where guests can relax and rejuvenate. The curated treatments use a blend of ancient healing practices and modern techniques. Apart from embracing a slow life amid nature's tranquillity, guests can also participate in cultural activities, water activities, and water sports, including water skiing, kayaking, scuba diving, kite surfing, sea bobbing, windsurfing, and snorkelling.
Cost Of Staying At Meyyafushi Maldives
The prices of villas and rooms at Meyyafushi Maldives are dynamic, meaning they change based on tourist demand and seasonality.
The options include,
- Semi Ocean Pool Villa - 918 USD (Rs 86,521)
- Water Pool Villa - 1,086 USD (Rs 1,02,356)
- Water Pool Villa with Slide - 1,206 USD (Rs 1,13,666)
- Beach Pool Side - 1,338 USD (Rs 1,26,107)
- Semi Ocean Pool Suite - 1,506 USD (Rs 1,41,941)
- Two Bedroom Semi Ocean Pool Villa - 1,814 USD (Rs 1,70,970)
- Water Pool Suit with Slide - 1,866 USD (Rs 1,75,871)
- Two Bedroom Water Pool Villa with Slide - 2,316 USD (Rs 218,284)
- Two Bedroom Beach Pool Suite - 2,413 USD (Rs 2,27,626)
The aforementioned prices are per night and exclusive of taxes and additional fees.
Travellers now have yet another luxurious destination to stay and explore the pristine blue waters of the Maldives.
Also Read | Farah Khan is Vacationing At A Maldives Resort Worth Rs 46,000 Per Night
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