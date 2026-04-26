Inside Rubina Dilaik's Maldives Stay, Where A Beach Pool Suite Costs Rs 2.2 Lakh A Night

Rubina Dilaik, besides acting and hosting a podcast, has a deep love for travelling. She and Abhinav Shukla enjoy exploring new places, and they are now passing that passion on to their twin daughters, Edhaa and Jeeva.

Recently, Rubina dropped stunning pictures from her getaway to the Maldives with her husband and daughters. The caption of her post read, "Travel makes me happy and makes us stronger together." She revealed that she stayed at Meyyafushi Maldives.

Inside Rubina Dilaik's Luxurious Stay In The Maldives

Meyyafushi Maldives is described as a "place to connect within and beyond." It is a five-star, premium, all-inclusive resort, surrounded by dive sites in Lhaviyani Atoll. The official website defines it as an "eco-conscious haven designed to foster connections."

Located a 35‑minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, Meyyafushi Maldives has 95 luxury suites and villas, each featuring private pools.

The property has multiple restaurants and bars, including

Bubble - Underwater Restaurant

Thaana - Mediterranean Restaurant

Alif - Asian Restaurant

Sukun - Teppanyaki

Fili - All Day Dining Buffet

Hatharu Dhan - 24-Hour Cafe

Sky Bar & Sunken Lounge

24-Hour In-Villa Dining

Raagu - Sunset Bar

Raa - Wine Cellar

Destination Dining

The resort also has multiple spa and wellness centres where guests can relax and rejuvenate. The curated treatments use a blend of ancient healing practices and modern techniques. Apart from embracing a slow life amid nature's tranquillity, guests can also participate in cultural activities, water activities, and water sports, including water skiing, kayaking, scuba diving, kite surfing, sea bobbing, windsurfing, and snorkelling.

Cost Of Staying At Meyyafushi Maldives

The prices of villas and rooms at Meyyafushi Maldives are dynamic, meaning they change based on tourist demand and seasonality.

The options include,

Semi Ocean Pool Villa - 918 USD (Rs 86,521)

Water Pool Villa - 1,086 USD (Rs 1,02,356)

Water Pool Villa with Slide - 1,206 USD (Rs 1,13,666)

Beach Pool Side - 1,338 USD (Rs 1,26,107)

Semi Ocean Pool Suite - 1,506 USD (Rs 1,41,941)

Two Bedroom Semi Ocean Pool Villa - 1,814 USD (Rs 1,70,970)

Water Pool Suit with Slide - 1,866 USD (Rs 1,75,871)

Two Bedroom Water Pool Villa with Slide - 2,316 USD (Rs 218,284)

Two Bedroom Beach Pool Suite - 2,413 USD (Rs 2,27,626)

The aforementioned prices are per night and exclusive of taxes and additional fees.

Travellers now have yet another luxurious destination to stay and explore the pristine blue waters of the Maldives.

Also Read | Farah Khan is Vacationing At A Maldives Resort Worth Rs 46,000 Per Night