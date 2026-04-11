Rubina Dilaik Busts Weight-Loss Myth: "Skipping Meals Has Not Helped Anyone"

Weight loss often gets reduced to shortcuts: eat less, skip meals and cut carbs. But in reality, it is rarely that simple. Most crash methods may show quick results, but they are hard to sustain and often leave you feeling drained. Real, lasting weight loss comes from eating right, staying consistent, and not fighting your body.

That is exactly what Rubina Dilaik opened up about in her YouTube video. The TV actress called out the myth of skipping meals. The star admitted she tried it herself, thinking it would help her lose weight faster. But it did the opposite. “Skipping meals has not helped anyone,” she said.

Rubina Dilaik shared how she would go long hours without eating, only to feel extremely hungry later. “When I couldn't sleep at night due to hunger, I used to run to the fridge.”

The actress also felt restless and low on energy. “Sometimes I couldn't sleep… my mind used to overthink. I used to feel exhausted in the morning,” she said. Instead of helping her lose weight, skipping made things worse.

Her takeaway is simple: “It is actually counterproductive. Don't skip your meals. Just have the right food at the right time.”

In her video, Rubina Dilaik also talked about other nutritional myths:

1. Carbs Are Fattening – Myth

Carbs are not the problem if you eat them right. Balanced portions and good combinations make all the difference.

2. Homemade Ghee Is Unhealthy – Myth

Rubina swears by homemade ghee. She adds it to her daily meals and believes it is healthy when used in moderation.

3. Fermented Foods Are Good For Gut – Fact

Foods like idli, dosa and cheela help digestion. The actress says they make her feel “light and uplifted.”

4. Vegetarian Food Lacks Protein – Myth

Dal, paneer, tofu – there are plenty of protein-rich vegetarian options if you plan your meals well.

5. Fruit Sugar Alone Is Not Healthy – Fact

Only eating fruits or drinking juices is not enough. Too much fruit sugar can still be excessive.

6. Seed Oils Are Better Than Refined Oils – Fact

The actress prefers mustard, coconut and cold-pressed oils and avoids refined oils completely.

7. Culture Influences Eating Habits – Fact

From ghee-heavy mountain diets to fish and rice in Bengal, our roots shape how we eat, and that is normal.

8. Healthy Food Is Boring – Myth

From carrot salads to sweet potato chaat, Rubina shows how simple tweaks can make healthy food exciting.

In the end, it is not about eating less; it is about eating right, staying consistent and letting your body do the rest.

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