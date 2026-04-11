Viral Video: Veteran Actor Ranjeet Performs Cable Chest Fly At 84, Internet Calls Him "Cutest"

It's Saturday, and you woke up late. Instead of breakfast, you had brunch, and you also decided to skip lunch. What about working out? Since it's the weekend, you took the liberty of skipping it. But on the other side of the spectrum is veteran actor Ranjeet.

The 84-year-old, the most popular villain of Hindi cinema, posted a video of himself working out a few days ago. Not only did the video garner 5.6 million views (a number that continues to rise), but it was labelled the "cutest thing on the internet" by many celebrities.

Veteran Actor Ranjeet Performs Cable Chest Fly At 84 In A Viral Video

In the video, Ranjeet's daughter, Divyanka Bedi, can be seen training her father on how to perform the cable chest fly exercise. She explains how to keep his shoulders steady while performing the exercise.

She asked him to imagine that he was chasing a heroine in a film and had to hold her. The actor, with a smile on his face, performed the exercise effortlessly.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Ayee... Agar aisa hi workout karunga, to humesha fit rahunga [If I work like this, I will always be fit]... thanks to my coach and daughter."

For those unaware, the cable chest fly is an effective exercise for developing pectoral muscles. It offers superior chest isolation, allowing controlled stretch and squeeze movements. In addition, it helps enhance core engagement and can also improve overall balance and posture.

Social Media Reactions To Ranjeet Performing Cable Chest Fly

Actor Nikitin Dheer left a heart emoji in the comment section.

Sanam Teri Kasama star Harshvardha Rane called it the "Cutest thing on the internet."

Vindu Singh wrote, "Aaaeeee chamayaaaa. My tiger, Goli Chacha, we all love you."

A user commented that it was hard to believe Ranjeet is 84 years old. "Looking so dynamic and handsome," they added.

Another said, "Papa Ranjeet is the coolest."

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