From Milk Porridge To Red Meat: What Mohanlal Eats To Stay Fit At 66

Mohanlal is an actor, producer, and filmmaker who has primarily worked in the Malayalam film industry. Over the years, he has also featured in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi films, earning him a massive fan following in the South as well as North India.

Today, the L2: Empuraan actor is celebrating his 66th birthday. While he has delivered massive hits in his nearly five-decade-long career, the actor is also known for his dedication to fitness, which includes following a healthy diet. Young people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s also look up to him and take a few lessons from his diet chart.

Mohanlal's Diet

Speaking on Club FM's programme The Crew Club, Rajesh, a production assistant who has been serving food on Malayalam film sets for over three decades, revealed that Mohanlal consumes milk porridge three times a day when he is following a diet.

He often eats on set and prefers meals prepared in the mess rather than opting for outside catering. Rajesh said that the breakfast spread usually comprises idli, poori, and upma made of rava or ragi, among other dishes. Lunch includes boiled rice varieties, fish curry, and fried fish. Chicken or red meat dishes are served on alternate days, while the entire crew is treated to biryani on Sundays.

Rajesh added that an eight-member team prepares food for a film crew of nearly 100 people, with work starting as early as 3:30 am.

Mohanlal's Gut-Friendly Diet

Taking to Instagram, Dr Paulson shared a video in October 2022 in which he revealed Mohanlal's diet, with the actor seated across from him.

"I have never given red meat or laal maas to Lal sir. But today, he had it for lunch," he said, adding that many people doubt what a gut-friendly meal looks like.

"So, we have on the menu kimchi, beans, and Chinese cabbage paired with bulalo, a form of red meat - a combination that makes it extremely gut-friendly for most blood groups," he shared.

In July 2023, the actor himself shared a video on Instagram in which he effortlessly lifted a 100 kg weight. Well into his 60s, the Lucifer actor continues to impress his fans with his fitness and disciplined lifestyle.

While most of us procrastinate on exercising and following a healthy diet, he has been doing it for decades and continues to remain fit.

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