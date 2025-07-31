Mohanlal's Stylist Feared Trolls Over Jewellery Ad, Says "It Was Difficult To..."

Actor and filmmaker Mohanlal, who is popular for his macho on-screen persona, recently appeared in a jewellery ad for Vinsmera Jewels that stunned the audience. Draped in delicate ornaments, the Drishyam actor challenged the traditional notions of masculinity with grace.

The ad turned out to be a hit mostly because of the way Mohanlal was styled. In an interview with TOI, Mohanlal's stylist, Shanti Krishna, said that she had certain apprehensions while shooting the ad. While the stylist was tense, Mohanlal was confident and reassured her. He encouraged Shanti Krishna to trust her instincts and go ahead with her choices.

"We're living in a time where anything and everything is trolled, and I was really nervous. When I shared my worries with Mohanlal sir, he simply told me to treat it as a piece of art and give it my best," the stylist, who has been working with the actor for over a year and a half, told the publication.

The ad became a huge hit, and the stylist shared that she could bring her vision to life with the encouraging words of Mohanlal and with the help of a director like Prakash Verma.

"Those words (Mohanlal's advice) truly lifted my spirits. And having a director like Prakash Varma also made a huge difference; it eased so much of the pressure. I'm certain the ad turned out the way it did only because of these two incredible artists," she shared.

She also revealed that it was difficult to select an outfit best suited for the ad and the actor. The main reason behind her confusion was that she did not want to "choose an outfit that wouldn't appear overtly feminine" for someone like Mohanlal, "who is widely regarded as the embodiment of masculinity in cinema".

Explaining how fun it is to work with Mohanlal, she said, "To witness Mohanlal sir perform is always a joy, but this time it was pure magic. I'm sure only he has the mettle to pull off something like this. He was incredibly attentive to every detail, from his nails to his eye movements; he was simply magical in every frame."

Mohanlal has recently had two big hits with L2 Empuraan and Thudarum. The Malayalam actor has multiple projects in his kitty, including Hridayapoorvam, Drishyam 3, Patriot, and Vrrushabha.