Sara Ali Khan Recalls Weighing 96 Kg Before Joining Bollywood: 'I Ate 2 Pizzas, 3 Brownies Every Day'

Sara Ali Khan has often spoken openly about her weight loss journey and how her lifestyle has completely changed over the years. The actor, who once weighed around 96 kg, lost nearly 45 kg through regular workouts, mindful eating and healthier habits. Her transformation has especially inspired many women dealing with PCOS, a condition that can lead to hormonal imbalance and weight gain.

During a fun chat with Curly Tales while promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara looked back at her old eating habits and admitted that she used to eat very “mindlessly”.

“I Would Order Two Medium Pizzas Every Single Day”

Sara Ali Khan recalled her student days in New York and shared how unhealthy food had become a daily routine for her.

“I used to study in New York. Large pizza was more expensive compared to two medium pizzas because there was a deal — buy one, get one,” she said. “So I would order two medium pizzas every single day, almost.”

The actor also revealed that her breakfast used to be “three chocolate chip brownies” that she would quickly finish while walking from the cafeteria to class.

Extra Butter, Extra Potatoes And Zero Portion Control

Sara Ali Khan also laughed about how much she loved food back then. She shared a story about stopping for vada pav with her friend and driver, where she ended up ordering six vada pavs because she did not want to share.

“Pav bhaji with extra butter. Biryani with extra potatoes. When you think you've put enough potatoes, you haven't,” she joked.

But the actor said the biggest change in her life is not that she stopped loving food. Instead, she became more aware of what she was eating.

“I still love food. But I've lost the mindlessness. Now, I'm very mindful. I'm aware of what I'm eating,” Sara said.

How Sara Ali Khan Lost Weight

Sara Ali Khan's transformation did not happen overnight. Last year, in an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, the actor shared that her fitness routine included cycling, running, Pilates, strength training, yoga, dance and functional workouts.

She also made major changes to her diet. Sara cut down on junk food, refined sugar and processed carbs. Instead of extreme dieting, she focused more on discipline and healthy habits.

Also Read | From 84 Kg To 54 Kg: Fitness Influencer Shares How She Lost 30 Kg In 5 Months