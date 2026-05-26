Mira Kapoor Claims Facial Acupuncture Tightens Skin, What A Delhi Dermatologist Says

Mira Kapoor, founder of Dhun Wellness, often shares her skincare and wellness routines, encouraging her fans to take care of themselves. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a video of herself trying facial acupuncture.

The caption read, "Yes, needles. No, it doesn't hurt. Yes, your face will look incredibly better."

She further claimed that tiny needles deliver big results. The entrepreneur said, "It lifts and tightens, improves circulation, boosts collagen for visibly firmer skin, reduces fine lines, and reduces acne. No filler, no toxin, just your own body doing the work."

As Dr Adil Khan, an acupuncture specialist, was removing the needles from her face, she said, "Look at my face. I'm not even flinching when he's removing these needles," adding, "The needles are so fine, you forget they're even there."

Concluding her video, she added, "Both sides of my face look different because of an old neck injury. So he actually treated my neck through my face. Acupuncture works on the whole system, not just what you can see."

NDTV spoke to Dr Meenu Malik, Visiting Consultant, Dermatology, Venereology and Leprology, Aakash Healthcare, to understand how cosmetic acupuncture can be helpful and what you need to know before trying out the technique.

"A few small studies and anecdotal patient reports suggest that the procedure may improve blood circulation, stimulate collagen production, and reduce muscle tension, all of which may contribute to temporary skin rejuvenation. But experts warn that there is not enough large clinical evidence to elevate facial acupuncture to the level of established dermatological treatments," the dermatologist said.

What Is Facial Acupuncture

Before diving into the benefits of cosmetic acupuncture, it is important to understand the technique. It is classified as a complementary and alternative medicine, with its roots in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Thin needles are inserted to balance energy and stimulate nerves, muscles, and connective tissue. However, the evidence behind the technique is limited and evolving.

The dermatologist explained that a typical session involves a trained practitioner inserting fine, sterile needles into selected spots on the face and other body parts, depending on the treatment being administered. The 30-60 minute session can cause mild discomfort or a tingling sensation, but typically not pain.

Facial acupuncture is not the first line of treatment for pigmentation disorders, active acne, major skin sagging, or acne scars. Photo: Unsplash

Benefits Of Facial Acupuncture

The dermatologist revealed that cosmetic acupuncture may provide some benefits for certain skin concerns, but one must not get their hopes too high. The technique is often marketed to help with fine lines, mild skin laxity, wrinkles, dullness, and puffiness. "Others have reported improvement in stress-related skin problems as the treatment may induce relaxation and reduce tension," Dr Malik added.

However, the expert noted that facial acupuncture is not the first line of treatment for pigmentation disorders, active acne, major skin sagging, or acne scars. "Such conditions often necessitate targeted dermatological treatments and medical assessment," she added.

Facial Acupuncture Vs Botox, Fillers, And Laser Therapy

Each treatment has its own benefits, and one cannot be a substitute for the other. The dermatologist explained that Botox is used to relax the muscles that cause dynamic wrinkles. On the other hand, fillers help you replace lost volume in the face, and laser procedures target pigmentation, scars, and collagen remodelling by delivering controlled energy to the skin.

All the aforementioned practices have been studied medically and have delivered predictable results. "Facial acupuncture, though, is typically viewed as a complementary or wellness approach rather than a replacement for medical aesthetic procedures," Dr Malik shared, adding, "Some people might see fresher skin or less puffiness, but the effects are typically more subtle."

Who Should Not Opt For Cosmetic Acupuncture

Facial acupuncture is not a one-size-fits-all treatment. It is not for everyone, and not everyone should rush to try it. The technique may work for Mira Kapoor, and as she mentioned, her skin looked "incredibly better."

However, Dr Malik warns that people with an active skin infection, a severe acne flare-up, a bleeding disorder, or an uncontrolled medical condition should avoid it. If you are on antiplatelet drugs or anticoagulants, like aspirin or warfarin, you must consult your healthcare provider before booking an appointment with an acupuncturist.

The dermatologist said that pregnant women and people with underlying health issues may need additional medical guidance if they want to try cosmetic acupuncture.

"Dermatologists urge consumers to stay away from the cosmetic acupuncture bandwagon, especially when swayed by celebrity posts or social media trends. The safety and outcome of the procedure are highly dependent on the training of the practitioner, standards of hygiene and correct assessment of the skin condition," Dr Malik added.

"It's not a scientifically proven replacement for medical skin procedures, but a wellness treatment that can support overall well-being," she concluded.

Facial acupuncture may seem like an appealing, minimally invasive treatment, but it's important to gather all the necessary information before trying it. While following social media trends might boost views, likes, and clicks, applying the same approach to your skin may not yield the desired results.

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