Mira Kapoor Opens Up About Mental Exhaustion: "Unburden Yourself"

A woman, even when she is sitting idle, has thousands of things keeping her mind busy. From deciding the next meal or outfit for work to worrying about kids and balancing work, she is always working. This often leads to mental exhaustion.

But Mira Kapoor has a tip. Taking to Instagram a few days ago, the entrepreneur urged women to 'unburden themselves'. She added that it is important to take breaks from everyday decision-making and reconnect with themselves.

Mira Kapoor's Advice For Women Battling Mental Exhaustion

In the video, Mira Kapoor said, "It's been a while since I have done a 'Mira Mira on the wall'. I just got back from my mom's house, and I shared with you guys how I was feeling while I was there. Nothing really feels quite like it."

Sharing her experience, she added, "I think sometimes women just need to be unburdened from making decisions. No one's asking you: what's on the menu? Which car is going where? What are you doing? What time is the meeting? Can you approve this? I think sometimes you just need to be relieved of making decisions. That is such an unclogging of the mind."

The entrepreneur noted that women have to make hundreds of decisions every day. "More than decisions, we need to make choices. And when you're freed from making a choice, that is when you feel a sense of release and ease. That is why somewhere you feel so rejuvenated, relaxed, and strangely powered to take on whatever else is coming your way," she noted.

The businesswoman further advised women to take a break, switch off their phones, go off the grid without worrying about emails, and not give in to FOMO (feeling of missing out). "You will see that there is a sense of letting go and actually experiencing everything," she said.

But the question that many ask is what to do during that break. To break the routine, one needs to direct the energy somewhere else.

Answering it, Mira suggested, "Just experiencing your kids playing in the park, lying down beside your parents doing nothing at all, going for a walk with your parents, or laughing about something ridiculous, it helps you feel every moment so viscerally and deeply."

"So this is your reminder to find a place, a situation, or a person who relieves you of making decisions and choices. Check in with yourself. And don't ask yourself any questions. Just be," she said, concluding.

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