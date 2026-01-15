Why Shahid Kapoor Wants Children Misha And Zain To Have A 'Normal' Childhood: "They Will Become More Aware As They Grow Older"

Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film O'Romeo, recently spoke about parenting and how he is making a conscious effort to keep his children, Misha and Zain, away from public attention. While he acknowledges that they will eventually realise his stardom, Shahid says his main priority is to give them a normal upbringing.

What Shahid Kapoor Said About Parenting

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Shahid said, "I want them to stay as close to normalcy as they can... But beyond the point, it is what it is. As they grow older, they will become more aware, but we don't do anything to bring it up. If any questions come up, we try to answer them in the best way that we can as parents; that's it. It is what it is."

Shahid and Mira Rajput, who married in 2015, welcomed their first child, Misha, in 2016 and son Zain in 2018.

In the same interview, Shahid also said that he chooses to stay detached from the "star" tag, admitting that fame can often feel overwhelming. He added that it is easy to lose touch with one's true self amid constant attention and noise.

He said, "The biggest lesson I've learned is that authenticity comes from knowing yourself deeply and not trying to fit into anyone else's expectations. Fame can be overwhelming, and it's easy to lose sight of who you are amid all the noise."

"Staying true to my values, staying connected to my family and close circle, and focusing on the work rather than the hype have helped me stay grounded. At the end of the day, being real with yourself is the only way to sustain any kind of success or happiness," added Shahid.

Talking about Shahid's O'Romeo, the film is slated to hit theatres on February 13.



