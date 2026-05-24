Can Your Nail Polish Cause Cancer? Gurugram Oncologist Explains

Pretty nails have been in trend for a few years now. Long, pointed nails, adorned with charms and pearls, featuring smiley faces, cartoons, animals, or abstract art, have driven trends in the past. So much so that, according to a report published by Grand View Research, the global nail salon market was valued at USD 11.96 billion in 2023. The same study projected it to grow to USD 20.30 billion by 2030.

Television personalities like the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and American singer Nicki Minaj are often spotted flaunting their freshly manicured hands with a fresh coat of nail paint every week. Following their footsteps, several of their fans book weekly or monthly appointments. But what you might be skipping is checking the ingredient list of the polish.

With the boom of social media and self-proclaimed doctors, there is a buzz that nail polishes can cause cancer. Is it really true? Dr Vartika Vishwani, a Gurugram-based consultant surgical oncologist, explained the science and shared a few tips to ensure you continue with your pretty nails without worrying about your health.

Can Your Nail Polish Cause Cancer

Talking on the subject, the oncologist said, "Traditional nail polishes contain harmful chemicals like formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, etc." She explained that the World Health Organization has labelled formaldehyde as a Group 1 carcinogen.

However, people who apply nail polish occasionally have a lower risk of developing cancer from it. But workers at salons inhale these chemicals every day. "It increases the risk of nasopharyngeal cancer among them."

Therefore, it's not just the exposure to chemicals but also the duration of exposure that decides whether it increases the risk of cancer or not. Most importantly, if the nail polish does not have harsh chemicals, it is safe to use, and you don't have to worry each time you want to apply a fresh coat or give your nails a makeover before an event or a vacation.

The expert cited a 2023 study that claimed that UV lamps used to fast-dry nail polish can increase the chances of skin cancer. This is because the UV rays can mutate DNA. However, the oncologist added that the study has only been proven in lab settings, and research on its effects on humans is still ongoing.

How To Minimise Health Risks Associated With Nail Polish

While it can be jarring to learn that something like nail polish can possess cancer risk, the oncologist says that you can avoid health hazards with a few simple tips.

Dr Vishwani shared the following tips:

Check for "5-free", "10-free", or "13-free" labels, indicating the exclusion of harmful chemicals

Read the ingredient list and ensure it does not include chemicals like formaldehyde, TPO, toluene, camphor, and DBP, among others

If you are going to use a UV lamp, apply sunscreen to protect your skin from potential DNA damage

Don't forget to ask about the nail polish and chemicals that are used at your salon

Interestingly, 2026 is the year when 'bare' or 'naked' nails have taken over manicured ones. Impeccably unpolished, groomed, and sheer-glossed nails are now a sign of quiet luxury. Celebrities and fashion influencers are opting for this minimal aesthetic and low-maintenance trend over hours-long and expensive appointments at salons.

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