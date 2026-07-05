Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt's Romance: From Bengaluru Meeting 25 Years Ago To Monsoon Wedding In Mumbai

Wedding bells are ringing for Aamir Khan and his longtime girlfriend Gauri Spratt, as the Bollywood superstar has officially confirmed that they will tie the knot on July 5. The couple plans to host a small, intimate ceremony at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

But before the couple say ‘I do,' do you know how their love story began decades ago when they first met in Bengaluru?

First Meeting In Bengaluru

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt first met nearly 25 years ago in Bengaluru. Although they became acquainted, life took them in different directions, and they eventually lost touch.

The Reconnect

The duo reconnected through one of Aamir's family members in mid-2023.

During his birthday interaction with the media, Aamir said they met "accidentally" again and stayed in touch. Their friendship gradually turned into a relationship.

Love Blossoms

After reconnecting, the two began dating. Aamir later revealed they had been in a relationship for around 18 months before making it public in 2025.

Aamir Khan makes it official

On the eve of his 60th birthday celebrations, Aamir introduced Gauri Spratt to the media for the first time.

He revealed they had known each other for nearly 25 years and had reunited about a year and a half earlier. "We met accidentally, kept in touch, and it all happened organically," he said.

Public Appearances

Following the announcement, Gauri was seen accompanying Aamir at events and reportedly developed a close bond with his family.

Aamir also shared that his children and former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, were supportive of the relationship.

Wedding Confirmation

Last month, Aamir confirmed that he and Gauri would marry on July 5 in an intimate ceremony at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt's Wedding Deets

The two will be hosting around 100–150 people, including their families and friends. As per India Today, the day is expected to begin with the couple officially registering their marriage under the Special Marriage Act.

“Aamir and Gauri have picked their favourite food items for the menu and are personally looking into the preparation. And while the family, including their children, will be attending the wedding, they have also invited their close friends. Aamir's old friend, Ashutosh Gowariker and Raj Kumar Santoshi, are expected to be at the wedding,” a source was quoted as saying.

Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt's Previous Relations

Aamir was married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, with whom he has two children, Ira and Junaid. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and they welcomed son Azad before separating in 2021.

Gauri is also a mother to a six-year-old son from her previous marriage.

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