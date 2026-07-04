Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Love Story: Secret First Date, Dreamy Proposal To Grand Madison Square Garden Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 3. As the couple said 'I Do', the jumbotrons outside the arena read, "JUST&T MARRIED."

The Love Story singer's fairytale has come true. As the couple cheers on their future together, here is a recap of their relationship timeline.

Travis Attends Taylor's July 2023 Eras Tour

While Taylor Swift was making waves with her Eras Tour in 2023, Travis attended a show on July 8. He was spotted in Arrowhead Stadium's private box. Interestingly, the NFL player plays for the Kansas City Chiefs and calls the same stadium home. He also traded friendship bracelets with fans. He later revealed that he had tried to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it but never got the chance.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly started dating in 2023. Photo: AFP

The same month, Travis revealed that he tried to connect with Taylor after the show but failed. "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," he shared on his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelnuce, co-hosted by his brother Jason.

Taylor Attends Travis's Game

In September 2023, Taylor was among the spectators cheering for Travis at a Kansas City Chiefs game. She was in a suite enjoying the game along with the NFL star's mother, Donna. PEOPLE reported that the footballer invited her to the game and she graciously agreed to attend.

The publication reported that the couple was "having fun" and that they met before the game. The singer reportedly had a gala time, low-key, hanging out with his family and friends.

Travis On His Future With Taylor

In September 2023, Travis opened up about his future with Taylor. "I'm enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend," he said, reflecting on his time with Swift.

"I'm enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend," Travis opened up about his future with Taylor. Photo: AFP

In October 2023, Taylor attended another of Travis' games at MetLife Stadium as his team faced off against the New York Jets in New Jersey. She came with a few of her celebrity friends.

During an episode on his podcast, he said, "I think it's fun when they show who was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time I think."

Speaking to the publication about hanging out with Taylor, Donna said, "My era was Earth, Wind and Fire, Chaka Khan, things like that. That's more my music," adding, "But obviously, talent is talent."

While attending the SNL afterparty, the duo were spotted holding hands. The publication reported, "Taylor and Travis were there all night and they were so smiley, they were so happy."

Taylor Swift Kisses Travis Kelce

After one of Travis' games, the couple was hanging out with the footballer's teammate Mecole Hardman Jr and his girlfriend, Chariah Gordon. When Gordon shared a series of pictures on Instagram, Taylor was spotted kissing Travis on the cheek.

In November 2023, Travis opened up about his relationship with Taylor. "There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was. I had somebody playing Cupid," he told the Wall Street Journal. In May 2024, Patrick Mahomes confessed that he played the role of a "matchmaker" for the couple.

"Everybody knows I'm a family guy," he said. "Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, and being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley," he further added.

Taylor Swift Talks About Her Relationship With Tavis Kelce

In a candid interview with TIME, Taylor opened up about her relationship with Travis for the first time. "All started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she said.

"I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to launch a first date," she added.

The singer and footballer's families spent Christmas 2023 together.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Go Instagram Official

In June 2024, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first made their relationship official on Instagram. Following her first London Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium on June 21, the singer posted a picture with the footballer and Prince William and his two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte backstage.

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝 @princeandprincessofwales," the caption read.

At Travis's Tight End University, a three-day camp in Nashville, the couple made their red carpet debut.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Announce Their Engagement

On August 26, 2025, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce broke the internet with the news of their engagement. The caption read, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

The footballer went down on one knee and proposed to the pop star with an "old mine brilliant cut" diamond ring that he custom designed with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

Throughout this timeline, Taylor and Travis were spotted supporting and cheering each other on. As the couple said 'I Do' on July 3, their wedding was not only a star-studded affair but also became a global phenomenon, with Swifties flying to NYC to celebrate the couple and congratulate them on their big day.

Also Read | What Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wore To Their Madison Square Garden Wedding