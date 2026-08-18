How <i>Awarapan 2</i> Star Emraan Hashmi Stays In Top Shape At 47

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 is inching closer to a Rs 100 crore net collection. Nineteen years after the release of the first film, the sequel hit theatres on August 14, clashing with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947.

It's a classic Bollywood script in which brooding Shivam Pandit rescues a group of abducted girls. During his mission, he comes across his enemy, Zorawar, whose family is equally involved in criminal activities. As fans continue to flock to theatres to watch the film, they can't help but appreciate Emraan's fitness, along with his fine-tuned acting.

While it is yet to be revealed how Emraan Hashmi achieved his toned physique for Awarapan 2, Rahul Bhatt, his former personal trainer, recently took to Instagram to share how he trains.

How Emraan Hashmi Trains At 47

In the beginning of the video, Emraan asked Rahul how long he warms up for. The fitness trainer said he spends seven minutes warming up. The actor pointed out that he has seen many people dive straight into their workouts without warming up first. The trainer revealed that doing so is dangerous.

"Walking on a treadmill and raising your core temperature does not actually warm you up," he added. According to him, it only works the legs and involves arm swings.

Next, Emraan was seen sitting on a bench and working out with dumbbells. Rahul instructed him to do 50 reps. Later, the actor stood up, and the trainer asked him how he would work with dumbbells while standing.

The actor demonstrated a unilateral style of weightlifting. "I have a physio as well, and he said that if you want to lift heavier weights, this unilateral balancing approach is better than using two dumbbells at once," he added.

The expert explained that lifting dumbbells with both arms while standing can increase the risk of injury. Therefore, fitness enthusiasts should work with a single dumbbell and adjust the weight according to their strength and ability.

Emraan Hashmi's Relationship With Food

In the first episode of Conversations Between Sets, the 47-year-old actor told Rahul Bhatt, "I want to try something new. I'm a chocoholic."

The actor is a foodie and loves to try new dishes, but moderation is the key. Later in the conversation, he also told his trainer that Indian diets are difficult to track.

To this, the fitness trainer said that Emraan, being a gourmet, can't go cold turkey on what he cherishes. He added that the key to understanding what works and what does not work for you is trial and error. Much like Emraan, everyone should learn to balance their food choices rather than completely restrict themselves.

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