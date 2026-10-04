"Couldn't Be Happier": Fatima Sana Shaikh Welcomes A Custom Bike To Her Garage, Dia Mirza Reacts

Fatima Sana Shaikh's love for bikes is no secret, and her latest purchase is further proof of it. The Hunkkaar actor has now added a custom bike to her garage. Sharing a few glimpses of her new ride, Fatima penned an emotional note.

She began her post by writing, "Still smiling from yesterday. Seeing my bike finally come together was such a special feeling. What started as an idea became something so beautiful, detailed and completely me."

She added, "A huge thank you to the entire team at @bcwcustomstudio @ycdesign_motorcyclesales & @buzzmoto for putting so much time, thought and heart into this. I trusted you guys with my bike, and you created something truly special."

"Couldn't be happier with how she turned out," Fatima concluded.

Dia Mirza reacted to the post and wrote, “Stunning, the details,” followed by a heart emoji.

See the post below:

In 2023, Fatima starred in Dhak Dhak, in which she played a female motorcycle traveller. Her performance earned her a nomination for the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress.

In another post, she also shared her experience of going on a bike ride. She wrote, "Back on the bike after ages! ast rode in the mountains during Dhak Dhak.. and had almost forgotten how peaceful it feels. Chased the sunset, missed it twice. Wapas mudte mudte raat ho gayi. And riding at night wasn't the smartest...especially jab tum confident rider na ho (jo main bilkul bhi nahi hun). Cold fingers, blinding beams, massive trucks, almost no road lights... sab mila ke thoda nerve-racking tha. But still, made it home safe aur bohot Mazza aaya."

On the work front, she was seen in Aap Jaisa Koi, in which she played a spirited French instructor opposite R Madhavan. Following this, she appeared in Gustaakh Ishq alongside Vijay Varma.

Also Read: 'We Are Tight Friends': Fatima Sana Shaikh Opens Up About 'Emotionally Intelligent' Vijay Varma