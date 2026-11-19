The opening scene of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham gives viewers a panoramic view of the Raichand mansion, with Yashvardhan (Amitabh Bachchan), Nandini (Jaya Bachchan), and Rohan (Jibraan Khan) preparing for a ceremony while Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) descends from a helicopter and races to the entrance.

The movie progresses, Rahul falls in love with Anjali (Kajol), marries her, and Yashvardhan disowns his son. Almost 10 years later, Rohan (Hrithik Roshan) and Pooja (Kareena Kapoor) are grown up. Rahul and Anjali are living in London in a mansion bearing the Raichands nameplate.

One has to give it to Karan Johar for picking such opulent properties to portray just how affluent the Raichands were. Now, 25 years later, the director has collaborated with Airbnb and recreated the Raichand mansion, blending elements of both Yashvardhan's and Rahul's homes. The new Raichand home is being hosted by Karan, Poo, and Rohan, and it will be available for booking from November 23.

Inside Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's Raichand Home Recreated By Karan Johar

The iconic door where Nandini receives Rahul in the opening scene serves as the main entrance to this recreated mansion. It opens into a giant living room, with a grand double-height atrium and twin staircases running along both sides.

Since this is envisioned as the home of Poo and Rohan, a giant portrait of them from the prom night scene hangs beneath the atrium. The entrance where Rohan first comes across Rahul at his London mansion has also been recreated, complete with a curved mirror and blue neon lights.

Karan Johar has recreated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's Raichand home. Photo: Airbnb

One of the most striking elements in the house is Poo's room. It has a walk-in closet where trendy apparel, luxury bags, and expensive footwear are displayed. It also houses a separate glam section, allowing Poo to take all the time in the world to get ready without any disturbance. The room recreates the one from the film where she is first introduced as a grown-up Poo, getting ready as It's Raining Men by The Weather Girls plays in the background.

Karan Johar has also recreated the fireplace. This is the iconic spot where Yashvardhan disowns Rahul and later, in the climax, reconciles with him. In this Raichand mansion, an image of Poo and Rohan from the Bole Chudiyan performance hangs above the mantel.

There is a corner in the house with a red wall featuring Rohan's cricket jersey. Other iconic items, including a black piano and an antique mirror, also punctuate the space, transporting guests into the Raichand home they grew up watching through countless reruns of the 2001 blockbuster.

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