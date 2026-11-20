Naseem Durrani, a 37-year-old gangster accused of killing a man near the office of Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra this week, has been killed in an encounter with the police.

Durrani, who was linked with gangster Dawood Ibrahim-led D-company, was killed in a joint operation by Delhi Police and Noida Special Task Force (STF) in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

He had allegedly fired around 20 rounds at 26-year-old Sameer in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas on November 16. Sameer, a resident of Mustafabad, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The murder is suspected to be linked to an ongoing gang rivalry between the Naseem Durrani and Haroon Saifi gangs.

Sameer was allegedly involved in criminal activities and had recently been detained by the district police for questioning in connection with a criminal case. He was released after interrogation.

Naseem Durrani's D-Company Link

Naseem Durrani, who was known by the alias 'Rizwan', had been in contact with gangster Chhota Shakeel, Dawood's close aide.

Naseem Durrani

Photo Credit: NDTV

Shakeel had tasked Durrani to kill jailed gangster Chhota Rajan in 2016.

Durrani was also arrested in a case relating to threats to Pakistani-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah.

He faced over 20 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, and robbery.

Delhi Gang War

According to the police, Durrani, a resident of Bulandshahr who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, sought to establish his dominance in the north-east region of Delhi.

His gang was primarily in conflict with a group led by Raja Mewati, also known as 'Akki Don', which was active in east and northeast Delhi.

According to police sources, the two gangs had a long-standing rivalry over territorial dominance, betting operations, the drug trade, and extortion.

As part of the gang war, Mewati, the maternal uncle of Haroon Saifi, was shot dead on May 26. Durrani was later identified as the main shooter.

About three weeks later, on June 15, Rashid alias 'Pani Wala', a close associate and alleged financier of Durrani, was also killed.

Haroon Saifi and members of his gang were arrested in the case.