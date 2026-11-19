The Bombay High Court on Thursday gave an interim order staying the demolition of a dilapidated building in south Mumbai, which was once the residence and an early base of underworld don and 1993 serial blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim, until November 25.

The order by a bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna came hours after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began pulling down the structure.

The court said the matter involved highly disputed facts which require a proper hearing, and directed all parties concerned to maintain a status quo till then.

The order was passed on a petition filed by two persons, who claim to be beneficiaries of the Waqf institution - Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana Trust, challenging the notices issued to the residents of the building to vacate the same.

The bench was informed by the civic body's lawyer that the razing of the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana building on Pakmodia Street in the Bhendi Bazaar area began Thursday morning.

The building was classified as C-1, a category indicating that the structure was dangerous and required demolition.

The court, while saying that the matter required proper hearing, stayed any further demolition of the building till November 25 when the plea would be heard further.

As per the plea, the dispute concerns a property belonging to the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana Trust, which includes a mosque.

According to the petition, the property was dedicated in 1864 by Haji Ismail Haji Habib for use as a Musafirkhana (rest house) for Haj pilgrims, along with a mosque.

The petitioners have contended that it is a Waqf property and that the demolition action is contrary to the orders passed by the Supreme Court.

The dispute is also linked to the redevelopment of the property by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT).

The petitioners have challenged the BMC's action, alleging that the demolition notice disregarded existing court orders and the prescribed procedure.

Dawood Ibrahim and his family lived in the building in the 1970s before he fled India in 1986.

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