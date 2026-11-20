Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, was sentenced to 19 years and seven months in jail by a court in the US on Friday, as he was convicted of involvement in a murder-for-hire plot against a Khalistani extremist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, on American soil. Pannun is a designated terrorist under Indian law and his organisation, Sikhs for Justice, is banned.

Gupta, 55, had pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with his efforts to murder Pannun, an Indian-origin lawyer with US and Canadian dual citizenship, in New York.

Judge Victor Marrero of the Southern District of New York announced a 235-month prison term for Gupta after an 80-minute hearing on Friday.

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Pannun made his statement claiming that he has not been able to do his regular legal practice for over 1,200 days (around four years) since the threat to his life was uncovered.

Gupta also made a brief statement expressing remorse over his role in the plot to kill Pannun.

Several supporters of Pannun had gathered outside the courthouse in New York with effigies of Gupta and others ahead of the hearing.

India denies involvement of any of its officials in the plot.

What Was The Plot

According to US prosecutors, Vikash Yadav, then an Indian government employee, had recruited Nikhil Gupta in May 2023 to hire a hitman to carry out the murder. The indictment said Yadav was employed by India's Cabinet Secretariat, which houses the country's external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). At Yadav's direction, Gupta contacted an individual whom Gupta believed to be a criminal associate, but who was actually a confidential source working with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The source later introduced Gupta to a supposed hitman, who was in fact a DEA undercover officer.

Prosecutors allege Yadav agreed to pay $100,000 for the killing, with $15,000 delivered in New York as an advance. Gupta also passed on Pannun's home address, phone numbers, and daily routine, along with surveillance photographs.

Gupta was arrested in Prague, the Czech Republic, on June 30, 2023, and was extradited to the US in June 2024. Yadav remains outside US custody.

What Indian Government Has Said

A day after the US unsealed its indictment in November 2023, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the alleged link to an Indian official was "a matter of concern" and "contrary to government policy". An inquiry committee was set up to examine the US allegations. In January 2025, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the committee had recommended legal action against "an individual, whose earlier criminal links and antecedents also came to notice". The ministry did not say it was Yadav.

Pannun has also filed a civil lawsuit in a US court against National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and former RAW chief Samant Goel. India has rejected it. “We dismiss such baseless lawsuits,” the MEA said on Friday.

That came after the court, in an order on November 13, directed that summonses be delivered to the two officials through courts in Delhi. Earlier too, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We reject the fabricated and malicious attacks on our high officials."

(with Reuters inputs)