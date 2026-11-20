India has repeated that the allegations against National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Goel by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun are baseless. Pannun -- wanted by India on various terror charges -- has filed a civil lawsuit in a US court, which has now ordered delivery of summonses to Doval and Goel through Delhi courts.

"We dismiss such baseless lawsuits, we reject them. So that is our thinking on that," the foreign ministry said today when asked about the matter.

In an order dated November 13, the US District Court for the Southern District of New York directed its clerk to send the summonses and accompanying judicial documents to the Patiala House District Court for Doval, and the Dwarka and Tis Hazari district courts for Goel.

"The court respectfully requests the assistance of receiving Indian courts in effecting service of process upon the defendants in this civil action pending before this court," read the order by Judge Katherine Polk Failla.

The CPC permits summonses issued by foreign civil courts notified by the central government to be transmitted to Indian courts and served in the same manner as summonses issued by domestic courts.

The US court order said the standard procedure for serving the summonses through India's central authority under the Hague Convention had been attempted but rejected. The court subsequently authorised an alternative mode of service under Article 19 of the convention and the relevant provisions of India's CPC.

On November 10, India had described Pannun's claims as "fabricated and malicious" and dismissed the legal proceedings as frivolous.

"We reject the fabricated and malicious attacks on our high officials. Also we reject the frivolous lawsuits. A request for serving of judicial documents in India can only be routed through India's designated central authority that is the Ministry of Law and Justice," said foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

(With PTI)