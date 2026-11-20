The year-end holiday season is seeing a change in the way Indian travellers plan their overseas vacations. Europe continues to attract interest, but rising airfares, longer flight journeys and tighter holiday budgets are pushing more travellers to consider destinations closer to home.

Thailand, Japan and Vietnam are emerging as popular alternatives, with Southeast Asia accounting for a significant share of Indian travellers' year-end holiday plans.

The shift comes even as overseas travel demand remains strong. International airfares have increased by around 25 per cent in 2026, but international flight bookings for the year-end season have grown 33 per cent year-on-year, according to a recent Economic Times report.

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However, higher travel costs are influencing destination choices and how much people are willing to spend on their holidays.

"Even as international airfares have increased by 25 per cent in 2026, the demand for overseas travel for the year-end holiday season continues to remain strong," Pavan Kumar Kavad, Managing Director of Prithvi Exchange, told NDTV.

He said travellers are increasingly weighing the overall value of a holiday rather than choosing destinations purely on their aspirational appeal.

Why Are Indian Travellers Looking Towards Asia?

Europe remains on the radar of Indian holidaymakers. However, expensive flight tickets, long travel durations and a growing preference for shorter international breaks are making Asian destinations more attractive.

According to the latest Klook data cited by Kavad, Thailand, Japan and Vietnam are among the leading destinations attracting Indian travellers planning year-end holidays.

Southeast Asia accounts for 40 per cent of Indian year-end travel plans, while Japan has a share of 14 per cent.

The growing interest in these destinations is also reflected in travel numbers.

Thailand's departures from India increased from 14.80 lakh in 2023 to 19.10 lakh in 2024, a jump of around 29 per cent. Vietnam has also gained ground, recording the fastest growth among the destinations mentioned, with a 4.01 per cent increase in market share, according to the TravClan Index 2025.

For Indian travellers, these destinations offer a mix of beaches, shopping, food, sightseeing and cultural experiences. Their relatively shorter flight durations also make them attractive for people working with limited annual leave.

Europe Still On Wishlist, But Budgets Matter

The growing preference for Asia does not necessarily mean Indian travellers are giving up on Europe.

Instead, they appear to be becoming more selective about where they spend their holiday money. A European holiday can involve higher airfare costs, longer journeys and a larger overall budget, particularly during the peak December travel season.

Asian destinations, meanwhile, offer travellers the opportunity to take an international holiday without necessarily stretching their budgets to the same extent.

Visa convenience, flight connectivity, travel time and the range of experiences available are also becoming important factors in the decision-making process.

Kavad said the trend reflects a more considered approach to overseas travel rather than a decline in interest in aspirational destinations.

"As we look towards the year end and the upcoming year, we expect travellers' decisions to be heavily influenced by the overall value a holiday offers, coupled with factors like visa convenience, travel time, and affordability," he said.

With international travel bookings continuing to rise, the year-end season could see Indian holidaymakers prioritising destinations that offer more experiences for every rupee spent.

Europe may still be on their wishlist. But for many, Asia is increasingly making more sense.