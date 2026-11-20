Trains are one of the most popular mediums to travel across India. They connect big cities, small towns and destinations that can otherwise be tough to reach.

With several trains running across the country, now travellers have plenty of options depending on their route, budget and time. But aside from the convenience and connectivity, some trains have pretty interesting names given to them.

From Duronto and Gitanjali to Azad Hind and August Kranti, have you ever wondered why a particular train is called what it is? There is an interesting story behind many of them.

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Reasons Behind The Names Of Popular Indian Trains

1. Duronto Express: Named After The Bengali Word For 'Quick'

Duronto is a Bengali word that means 'quick' or 'restless'. The name was chosen for a category of fast, point-to-point trains introduced by Indian Railways in 2009. These services were designed to connect major cities while making fewer commercial stops along the way.

The first Duronto Express ran between Sealdah in Kolkata and New Delhi in September 2009. Today, several Duronto services connect cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Howrah, Delhi, Secunderabad and Ernakulam.

2. Gitanjali Express: A Train Named After Rabindranath Tagore's Famous Poems

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The name Gitanjali has a literary connection. It comes from Gitanjali, the celebrated collection of poems by Rabindranath Tagore. The collection, whose title is often translated as 'Song Offerings', played an important part in introducing Tagore's writing to readers outside India. His English Gitanjali, published in 1912, contains 103 poems, largely translated from his Bengali works.

The Gitanjali Express connects Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus with Howrah in Kolkata, passing through several important cities, including Nagpur, Raipur, Bilaspur and Rourkela. The train is currently operational as the daily 12859/12860 service.

3. Azad Hind Express: A Tribute To Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Azad Hind was the name of the Provisional Government of Free India, established in Singapore in 1943 under the leadership of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It was formed during India's freedom struggle and was closely associated with Bose's efforts to secure independence from British rule.

The Azad Hind Express carries this historical name on its journey between Pune and Howrah. The connection is particularly interesting because Netaji was born in Cuttack, Odisha, and spent an important part of his early political life in Kolkata. The train is still operational as the 12129/12130 service, connecting Maharashtra with eastern India.

4. August Kranti Rajdhani Express: Remembering The Quit India Movement

Photo: India Rail Info

One of the more historically significant names in the Indian Railways network is August Kranti. It refers to the Quit India Movement of 1942, also known as the August Kranti. On August 8 that year, Mahatma Gandhi addressed a gathering at Gowalia Tank Maidan in Mumbai, calling on the British to leave India. As per the Etymology of Train Names of Indian Railways, the movement began with his call for immediate independence and the slogan 'Do or Die'. The ground is now known as August Kranti Maidan.

The August Kranti Rajdhani Express was named after this historic location. It connects Mumbai Central with Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, carrying the memory of an important chapter in India's freedom struggle along the route. The service continues to operate as the 12953/12954 August Kranti Tejas Rajdhani Express.

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5. Deccan Queen: Why Pune Is Called The Queen Of The Deccan

Not every interesting train name has a connection with India's freedom struggle. Some are rooted in the identity of the places they connect. The Deccan Queen is one such example. The train was named after Pune, which is popularly known as the 'Queen of the Deccan' or 'Dakkhan Ki Rani'.

Introduced on June 1, 1930, the Deccan Queen was the first deluxe train introduced by the Great Indian Peninsula Railway to serve the two important cities of Mumbai and Pune. It has since become a familiar part of the railway journey between the two cities. The train continues to operate as the 12123/12124 service and is among the oldest named train services still running in India.

6. Rajdhani Express: The Train That Connected India To Its Capital

The word 'Rajdhani' means capital, and the name reflects the purpose for which these trains were introduced: connecting major cities with New Delhi, India's national capital. The first Rajdhani Express began its journey in 1969 between Howrah and New Delhi. It was introduced as a premium, faster service at a time when travelling the same distance by regular trains took considerably longer.

The first service covered approximately 1,445 km in around 17 hours and 20 minutes, with only a few scheduled stops. It marked an important change in long-distance train travel in India. Over the years, the Rajdhani network expanded to connect Delhi with several major cities across the country.