A man working in Chennai reached Delhi and forced himself inside the house of a woman influencer. She must marry him, he insisted. Left red in anger, her family members assaulted him, leading to his death during treatment a week later. The influencer's father and a neighbour have now been arrested.

Neha Bisht, who has over 600,000 followers on Instagram and millions of views on each of her reels, had lately been posting videos of her engagement and content on her upcoming wedding on Instagram and YouTube.

Abhinav, a resident of UP's Ghazipur who worked with a private company in Chennai, forced himself inside Bisht's Madhu Vihar house in East Delhi, on November 7 while she was at home. He demanded that she marry him. The FIR filed a day later alleged he was reeking of alcohol.

Enraged by his actions, Bisht's family members and some neighbours thrashed him before informing the police.

When officials reached their residence, they found the man with serious injuries on his back and right foot. He was referred to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. He died during treatment on November 15.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Abhinav used to regularly follow Bisht's content and that he had developed one-sided feelings for her over time. He had even visited her house a few months earlier as a fan.

According to the police, he had been upset over Neha Bisht's upcoming marriage to another man, while she had no idea who Abhinav was.

The police have now registered a case of culpable homicide and arrested the content creator's father, Virender Bisht, and a neighbour. CCTV footage from cameras installed at the crime scene are being checked to identify other suspects in the case.

Other aspects of the incident are also being examined, an official said.

(With inputs from Ravi Dalmia)

