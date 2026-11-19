Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was asked a rather simple question today during his US tour: If indeed his party believes elections in India are rigged, why not just boycott? The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha was at an interactive session at the University of Chicago when an audience member brought up the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He asked whether leaders such as Gandhi had thought about staying out of elections until the process was fixed.

"I'll give you some nuance," Rahul Gandhi replied, and went on to claim even the national election that first brought Narendra Modi-led BJP to power had "something wrong".

"In the 2014 election, we already believed that there was something wrong because the margins were just unexplainable. Politically, we couldn't say anything because we had no proof," he said.

"Even when I got the proof and demonstrated it to political leaders in the Congress party, they said to me, 'Please don't say this'," he added.

Full video below: Q&A on 'boycott as an option' starts at 47:30

'Don't Want To Break Electoral Structure'

"For us, Indian democracy is sacred; for me to even say that there is a problem in Indian democracy is difficult without 100-200-300 per cent proof," he said. He did not elaborate on the proof he claimed to have.

To the boycott bit, he said, "What happens to all the Opposition workers if we tell them, 'Okay, don't contest elections'? If we say that we are not going to contest elections, we end Indian democracy that minute. And we don't want to end the structure of Indian democracy."

"So our strategy is to expose what is going on and take the beating until the people of India realise that the system has been fully demolished," he added, at the event hosted by the university's research centre, Chicago Project on Security and Threats (CPOST), and moderated by political scientist Robert Pape.

"We do not want to break the electoral structure, because once the Opposition says 'we are not going to fight elections', in the minds of the Indian people that process becomes illegitimate, and we don't want that. It has caused us and the whole Opposition tremendous pain, but we are purposefully not taking that step," he added.

Gandhi then repeated his claims about the poll body's alleged collusion with the ruling BJP. "Look, I'll be blunt with you: the Election Commission itself is now giving us information from inside. Senior people in the Election Commission are now saying, 'Look, we can't do this anymore'. So it's only a question of time when that structure collapses," he said.

Answering a later question about Opposition unity, Gandhi made a similar claim about the ruling party, saying the BJP's "senior ministers are in touch with us, giving us information".

He also said, "Central to Indianness is the ability of our people to speak, just like central to Americanness is the ability of all Americans to express themselves, and we will protect it."