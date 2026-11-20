Pakistan's Climate Minister Musadik Malik attending this week's Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Delhi has triggered a political showdown, with the Opposition questioning the Centre's foreign policy.

Malik, who had made aggressive remarks over India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, arrived in Delhi this morning.

Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chand remarked that the BJP is "confused" in its foreign policy.

"BJP always says that talks and terrorism cannot happen at the same time. But now, a Pakistani minister is visiting India for the SCO meeting," he said.

Congress leader Surendra Rajput, too, made similar remarks and accused the Centre of "compromising" its foreign policy.

"BJP and PM Modi are confused. They ask cricketers to play against the Pakistani team. And now, this Pak minister is coming to India. Our foreign policy is compromised," he said while accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "working under pressure" from US President Donald Trump.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, recalling Malik's remarks on Indus Waters Treaty suspension, said that his language was that of a "terrorist".

"Terrorism and dialogue cannot go hand in hand. The language he used at the time of Operation Sindoor was not the language of a minister; it was the language of terrorists," he said.

NCP (SP) leader Clyde Crasto questioned why the ruling government is allowing a Pakistani minister to visit India. "BJP has double standards. They think about foreign policy according to their will," he said.

Malik's trip to India is the first by a Pakistani federal minister since Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended an SCO meet in Goa in 2023. It is also the first trip by a Pakistani leader to India since Operation Sindoor, India's military retort after the Pahalgam terror attack in May 2025.

Malik, however, noted that the visit is "not a bilateral negotiation".

Earlier this year, Malik, while speaking about the Indus Waters Treaty suspension after last year's Pahalgam terror attack, had warned against "water aggression" and urged India to respect the 1960 treaty.

"Whoever touches our water, their hands would be cut off," he said.

India had formally extended the invitation for the SCO meeting in October to Pakistan's Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi. Islamabad subsequently nominated Musadik Malik to participate instead.

The Civilisational Dialogue Forum is India's flagship SCO initiative. It will be held from November 20 to 22, with PM Modi inaugurating it this evening.

The SCO has 10 members: China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Belarus.