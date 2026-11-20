Director Rajkumar Periasamy, who impressed audiences with his Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Amaran, returns with OM, an ambitious action thriller that brings together two stellar talents of Indian cinema, Dhanush and Mammootty.

Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans are part of an interesting ensemble and with the story revolving around the illegal red sandalwood smuggling trade in Andhra Pradesh, espionage, crime and emotion are woven to make the film more exciting.

The story initially introduces us to Thirukumaran aka Thiru (Dhanush) and how he meets notorious red sandalwood smuggler-cum-politician Burma Karthikeyan aka Siya (Mammootty).

At a local event where Siya is being celebrated, an unidentified man attempts to kill Siya and Thiru saves his life. It's at this juncture that Siya, who begins to trust Thiru, brings him into his inner circle and treats him like a younger brother.

However, we find out that Thiru is actually Palani, an undercover police officer from Tiruvannamalai who has been assigned the challenging task of infiltrating Siya's gang to take down the entire red sandalwood smuggling network.

Meanwhile, Palani's wife Roja (Sreeleela), who has no knowledge of his profession, their son and his father (Indrans) live in Tiruvannamalai, and though he tries hard to handle the responsibilities of both husband and cop, he fails as a husband most of the time. Above all, he aims to protect his family by keeping them away from the network of criminals he's involved with and it's this pressure that ends up affecting his marriage.

As for the covert operation, it's titled OM or Operation Mole (and hence the movie title) and is spearheaded by IPS officer Nithya Reddy (Sai Pallavi).

Palani works with her to break into the dangerous nexus of criminals. But his job is not as straightforward as it seems and there are unexpected developments and personal stakes that hinder his mission. As Thiru aka Palani gets close to Siya, he discovers a completely new facet of the man that endears him to the criminal. What happens next? Do Palani and Nithya Reddy eventually manage to take down Siya and the big criminal kingpin Hameed (Naseeruddin Shah) who sits in Dubai? Does Palani manage to protect his family at the same time?

At nearly three hours long, OM is a film that takes its time establishing its characters and the world they inhabit. The first half proceeds at a slower pace than the second as the director introduces the key characters and their diverse worlds. As you learn about Thiru/Palani and Siya, there are also several sub-plots that are introduced along with various other characters that one needs to pay attention to.

Director Rajkumar Periasamy takes his time to build up the story and the anticipation and tension are at their peak when the film hits the interval block. This sequence is both emotionally charged and thrilling, and one is eager to see what unfolds in the second half of the film. And this is where it gets a little tricky as the screenplay is somewhat uneven. The filmmaker shows us the emotional impact that undercover operations can have for police officers but some of these scenes are stretched out and too emotionally heavy.

The editing of the film could have been tighter (especially with such scenes) to reduce the length and make the narrative crisper. Despite these flaws, the filmmaker ably draws us into the world of Thiru/Palani and Siya and we become invested in their lives as their destinies ultimately become entwined.

It's the emotional undercurrents in the film that keeps the audiences engaged even if the screenplay loses steam occasionally.

Dhanush and Mammootty are the biggest strengths of the film inevitably and this is what makes the narrative compelling.

While Dhanush brings intensity and physicality to his role as Palani, veteran star Mammootty has an undeniable gravitas as Siya that makes his screen presence striking.

The filmmaker has also etched out their characters with unique traits that make them endearing and real, despite their professions. For instance, Palani's interactions with his wife Roja are so natural and showcase regular marital relationships where the couple has misunderstandings.

And the Dhanush and Sreeleela pair is highly effective in this as Sreeleela essays the role of an innocent young woman, who has somewhat unrealistic fantasies about how her husband should be, quite efficiently.

In the case of Mammootty too, the director gives Siya a trait of being ruthless yet compassionate like when he talks about his love for football or when he helps a young boy with a serious health issue. It's in these small nuances that the filmmaker and the actors elevate the scenes. Sai Pallavi as Nithya Reddy is another strong presence in the film and for the talent that she is, the role is a walk in the park.

Technically, one of the highlights is the single shot sequence featuring Dhanush. The choreography, camera movement and Dhanush's physical performance are a treat to watch on screen. The scenes featuring Mammootty in the courtroom are also very dramatic and visually appealing.

The film's cinematographer Ezhil Arasu K captures these effectively as also the forest landscape and the gritty world of the smugglers. The editing by R Kalaivanan though could have been tighter is some parts of the film.

The music by Sai Abhyankar is top-notch and some of the songs are already hits. The young music director's BGM contributes to the tension and emotional sequences in the film.

Ultimately, Dhanush and Mammootty make this spy thriller an engaging cinematic experience, while director Rajkumar Periasamy brings his distinctive storytelling to the murky world of red sandalwood smugglers.