Actor Esha Deol and her former husband Bharat Takhtani were spotted together at the screening of her film Pratap in Mumbai on Thursday.

What's Happening

The former couple posed for photographs alongside Esha's mother, veteran actor Hema Malini, and sister Ahana Deol.

Pictures and videos from the screening showed Esha and Bharat standing alongside each other as they posed for the paparazzi. Esha looked elegant in a gold-toned silk saree featuring delicate prints and zari detailing. Bharat opted for a casual outfit, while Hema Malini wore a pastel peach-pink saree, accessorised with a necklace and bindi.

Background

This is not the first time the former couple has been spotted together in recent months. Earlier this month, Esha and Bharat attended a Diwali celebration, where they posed for photographers. Esha wore a baby pink sequin saree, while Bharat opted for a cream bandhgala. The two were seen standing next to each other and smiling for the paparazzi.

Their appearance together comes more than two years after they announced their separation in February 2024.

In May 2026, they had also reportedly reunited for a Sunday lunch with a group of friends.

Esha Deol And Bharat Takhtani Announced Separation In 2024

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced their separation in February 2024, after more than 11 years of marriage. The two issued a joint statement confirming their decision and described it as mutual and amicable. They also emphasised that their daughters' welfare would remain their priority.

The statement read, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us."

The former couple also requested privacy as they navigated the changes in their personal lives. Despite ending their marriage, Esha and Bharat have continued to share parental responsibilities for their daughters, Radhya, born in 2017, and Miraya, born in 2019.

Esha Deol And Bharat Takhtani's Relationship

Esha and Bharat's relationship dates back to their school days. The two first met as teenagers during inter-school competitions in Mumbai. Bharat had previously recalled developing a huge crush on Esha when he was around 13 and described her as his "first love".

However, their teenage romance did not last, and the two eventually stopped speaking. Years later, they reconnected and rekindled their relationship.

The couple married on June 29, 2012, in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. They later welcomed two daughters, Radhya in 2017 and Miraya in 2019.

While Esha and Bharat have gone their separate ways, they have occasionally been seen together at social gatherings following their separation.

Meanwhile, Bharat reportedly moved on in his personal life. In 2025, he publicly confirmed his relationship with Dubai-based entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani, sharing a photograph from their trip to Madrid and referring to her as part of his family.

About Esha Deol's Film Pratap

Meanwhile, Esha is gearing up for the release of Pratap, an action-drama thriller written and directed by Sachin Saraf. The film also stars Amit Sadh and revolves around encounter specialist Pratap Ranade and a larger conspiracy. Esha essays the role of Poonam in the film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20.