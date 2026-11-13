"It Worked In My Favour": Esha Deol On Being Called 'Snobbish' In Her Early Career

Actor Esha Deol has recalled how she was often labelled 'snobbish' during the early years of her career. She said she came across the word frequently in magazines but felt that the perception worked in her favour as it kept people from approaching her.

In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, Esha spoke about how people often mistook her feisty nature for an attitude problem. Recalling the comments about her, she said, "I read a lot about it initially. There were all the magazines and all where a lot of them would say, ‘Oh, she's very snobbish.' This was a word which I came across very often."

Esha started her acting career in the early 2000s. She is the daughter of actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. "People who knew me, knew me. And, if I look like one, in a way it's good. So, not too many people come and approach you and talk to you. It worked in my favour," she added.

Amit Sadh, who will be seen with Esha in their upcoming film Pratap, also spoke about her personality. He praised her honesty, confidence and straightforward nature.

"There's a thing called feistiness which can be angry, negative. She has a very feisty adorable honesty about her," Amit said. "When we met, as an actor I was experiencing her attentiveness, her humility and her just being so present. Like when she was on set she was Poonam (her character)."

Amit also said that he admired the way Esha speaks honestly in interviews instead of trying to give politically correct answers.

"I admire strength in people. So I admire that about you (pointing out at Esha). She's honest even in interviews. It's not like she's trying to be politically correct. She answers with so much grace," he said. To which Esha said, "This is who I am."

Amit further stated, "I think that's so beautiful. It is so beautiful. And if you are getting intimidated by this, then there's a flaw in you."

Esha and Amit will be seen together in the upcoming film Pratap, helmed by Sachin Saraf and produced by Pradeep Rangwani under the banner of UV Films. Amit plays Pratap Ranade, an encounter specialist who finds himself behind bars after an unexpected turn in his life. Esha plays his wife, Poonam Ranade, whose story focuses on resilience and self-discovery.

The film also features Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji in pivotal roles. Pratap will release in theatres on November 20.

Also Read | Sharad Kelkar Says Dubbing Yash's Ravana In Ramayana Was Difficult As He Was 'Too Good'



