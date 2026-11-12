'I Would Have Been The First To Go': Kajal Aggarwal On 100-Foot Crane Collapse On Kamal Haasan's <i>Indian 2</i> Set

Kajal Aggarwal had a narrow escape just days before the Covid lockdown, when a horrific accident on a film set in Chennai resulted in three fatalities. The film was Shankar's Indian 2, led by Kamal Haasan. Recalling the horror of that night, she stated that it was probably divine intervention that saved her.

In February 2020, a 100-foot-tall crane collapsed on the Indian 2 set at EVP Film City in Poonamallee, Chennai. Three people died and several others were injured. As Kajal Aggarwal stated, "I would have been the first one to go."

Kajal Aggarwal shared with Humans of Bombay that everyone was sitting around the monitor, as is usually the case on a film set. The actor was particularly filming an action sequence that day that required her to dress up as an 80-year-old woman.

When everyone started running helter-skelter, she did too, but then she hit a table and fell down.

She said, "That's literally when I thought to myself, 'What am I running away from? Let me just turn around and see once.' I turned my head back and I saw a 100-foot crane falling down towards me," she recalled, and added, "All of this happened in a split second. I saw it falling and I was just frozen. I couldn't fathom what was happening."

She added, "The crane fell right next to me. I was looking at it and shivering."

Furthermore, she stated how horrified she was. She started believing in Lord Krishna after the horrible incident, and said that she remained shaken and grateful for days afterwards.

Three men were killed on the sets of a Kamal Haasan film after a crane on which they were sitting on broke apart and crashed to the ground. All three were assistant directors of the film, Indian 2, being shot at EVP Film City near Chennai.

Nine others were injured.

The three killed were assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and Madhu, a production assistant, production house Lyca said in a statement.

About Indian 2

Produced collaboratively by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, Indian 2 also features Siddharth, S J Suryah, Gulshan Grover, Bobby Simha, and late Nedumudi Venu. The film has been released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

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