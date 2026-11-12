<i>Pyre</i> Loses 75% Shows After <i>Ramayana</i> Release, Cine Workers' Body Seeks Fair Screen Allocation

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has raised concerns over the alleged reduction in theatre shows for Vinod Kapri's Pyre, claiming that the film lost a significant number of screenings to accommodate a big-budget release.

In a letter addressed to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta called for a fair screen allocation policy for Indian cinema.

The association also sought an inquiry into the alleged reduction in shows for Pyre and demanded action against those found responsible.

The association shared details of the letter on X, with the caption, "Small Films, Big Dreams: Give Them Screens, Give Them a Chance!"

In its post, AICWA highlighted how Pyre, reportedly made on a budget of just ₹2.5 crore, initially expanded its theatrical reach from 80 to around 400 screens on the strength of audience support. However, the association claimed that its shows were later reduced to make way for a big-budget film.

"Vinod Kapri's Pyre, made on just ₹2.5 crore, grew from 80 to about 400 screens on audience love alone. Then, as Mr. Kapri alleges, its shows were cut by nearly 75% to make room for a big-budget release."

Clarifying that it was not against big-budget films, the association stressed the importance of giving smaller productions a fair opportunity in theatres.

"We do not oppose big films. Big films give Indian cinema its scale, but small films give it its future. Every big name once started small."

AICWA also listed its demands in the letter to the minister.

"AICWA President Er Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has written to Hon'ble Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, demanding: A Fair Screen Allocation Policy for Indian Cinema. An impartial inquiry into the cutting of Pyre's shows. Maximum screens and shows for Pyre. FIR against those found guilty. This system must end, or small dreams will end with it."

Pyre was released in Indian theatres on October 30, 2026. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri, the film follows an elderly couple living in a Himalayan village.

Meanwhile, Ramayana: Part One, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, arrived in theatres on November 5, 2026.

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