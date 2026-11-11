Hrithik Roshan Celebrates Cousin Pashmina Roshan's Birthday, Calls Her 'Life' Of The Family

Hrithik Roshan celebrated cousin Pashmina Roshan's birthday with a heartwarming note. Sharing a series of photos with the actor on social media, Hrithik praised her infectious spirit and brilliance.

Hrithik recalled the happiness Pashmina brings to the family. “To the life and love of our family, to the brightest light there is… Today we celebrate your incredible lightness of being, your spontaneous brilliance that makes every occasion a little more magical. "I mean, can there even be any 'happiest days' we remember that didn't have you?” Hrithik wrote.

He continued, “My sweet pash, you are all heart. A heart I instinctively want to protect, and a spirit I am endlessly inspired by. Never lose that beautiful spark of yours. Keep shining, keep surprising us, and keep being unapologetically YOU!. Keep going, you young genius of the fam gang! We love you...more than you know. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, beautiful girl."

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Pashmina is the daughter of Hrithik's uncle, music composer Rajesh Roshan. Hrithik and Pashmina share a warm bond and often cheer each other on.

Pashmina stepped into Bollywood with Ishq Vishk Rebound in 2024. The romantic comedy-drama directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari served as a spiritual sequel to the 2003 film Ishq Vishk. The film also starred Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal in prominent roles.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan was last seen reprising his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal in War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film marked the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. Alongside Hrithik, the film starred Jr NTR in his Hindi film debut, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Hrithik Roshan also appeared in a cameo role in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.

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