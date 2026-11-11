Hrithik Roshan, 52, Breaks The Internet With His All-Black Look, Girlfriend Saba Azad Reacts

Hrithik Roshan took the internet by storm with a new look after representing the country at the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala, held in Los Angeles on 7 November 2026.

Hrithik opted for an all-black ensemble. He wore a tailored, mid-length black coat. The coat featured a vertical row of dark buttons down the front placket and utility-style chest pockets with button-flap closures. Underneath, he wore a matching black collared button-down shirt. He completed the look with slim-to-straight-fit black trousers.

He captioned the picture, "Somewhere between here and what's next." The post went viral as soon as he shared it on social media, with fans flooding the comments section with compliments.

Reacting to the post, Hrithik's girlfriend, actor Saba Azad, wrote, "Somewhere in between dinner and dessert."

Speaking about the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala, Hrithik joined several prominent international personalities from the worlds of Hollywood, music and fashion. Among the celebrities in attendance were Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman, Rosé of BLACKPINK, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrew Garfield, Michelle Yeoh and Ningning of aespa.

Pictures from the event went viral. Hrithik was seen posing with Nicole Kidman and Dune director Denis Villeneuve at the gala.

The 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala was co-chaired by Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow. The annual event celebrates the relationship between art and cinema, while bringing together influential figures from various creative fields.

Also Read: 'Let's Get Hrithik A James Bond Audition': Internet Reacts To Actor's Pics With Nicole Kidman, Dune Director At 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala