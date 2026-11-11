AR Rahman's November Concert In Gurugram Postponed, Refunds Issued To Ticket Holders

Fans waiting to catch AR Rahman live in Gurugram will have to wait a little longer, as the composer's November 21 concert has been postponed. The show, which was scheduled to take place at Backyard Sports Club, was part of his ongoing Wonderment Tour. While the organisers have indicated that the concert will be rescheduled for next year, a new date is yet to be announced.

The development has also left ticket holders without a confirmed date for the event. Those who had booked their tickets have received cancellation emails and are being issued full refunds. Ticket prices for the concert ranged from Rs 2,499 for general standing to Rs 1,50,000 for premium VIP decks.

Eva Live, the primary national producer for the concert, confirmed the development in a statement shared with The Indian Express. The organisers attributed the decision to circumstances beyond their control.

Explaining the reason behind the postponement, the statement mentioned “unforeseen circumstances” and “last minute critical developments that cannot be avoided”. Company representatives also confirmed that the concert would now take place next year, although the revised schedule is yet to be shared.

The concert postponement comes shortly after Rahman spoke about the music of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming mythological epic Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The composer worked on the film alongside Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer.

Ramayana's song Mangal Rang, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, received mixed reactions on social media, with some listeners questioning its qawwali-like musical treatment.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rahman discussed the creative process behind the film's music and the criticism surrounding the song. He said he is often his own harshest critic and does not expect everyone to immediately appreciate his compositions.

“I am my first critic. It is not that I just love everything I do,” he said, adding that musical decisions take time and some compositions are worked on for months before being finalised.

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