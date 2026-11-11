Is Elizabeth Olsen Back As Scarlet Witch In <i>Avengers: Doomsday</i>? <i>VisionQuest</i> Finale Leaves Marvel Fans Guessing

Marvel fans may have another reason to look forward to Avengers: Doomsday, and it has to do with a familiar face from the MCU. The Season 1 finale of VisionQuest has dropped a major hint about the possible return of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch. A post-credits scene featuring a mysterious hooded figure has now sparked speculation about her role in the upcoming Avengers film.

The scene, which appears after Tuesday's finale titled Forever, takes viewers back to Wundagore, the mountain where Wanda was last seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). After the mountain collapsed on her, the character was presumed dead. However, the latest MCU tease suggests that her story might not be over just yet.

In the post-credits sequence, a hooded figure uses their powers to lift the rubble covering Wanda. The character appears to be Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom, who is heard saying, “Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine,” hinting that he could have plans involving the powerful superhero.

While Marvel has not officially confirmed Elizabeth Olsen's return, the scene has naturally raised questions about whether Scarlet Witch will appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is set to release worldwide on December 18, 2026. Indian audiences will get to watch it a day earlier, on December 17. Marvel India has confirmed releases in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Robert Downey Jr returns to the MCU as Doctor Doom, while Chris Evans is also part of the film as Steve Rogers. The cast further includes Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Tom Hiddleston, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart and Sebastian Stan.

The Russo brothers, who previously directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, have returned to direct the upcoming Marvel film.

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