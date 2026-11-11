Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Get Engaged In A Traditional Tamil Ceremony In Greece, Wedding Today

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran, who are all set to get married in an intimate destination wedding in Greece today, got engaged in a traditional Tamil ceremony on November 10, a source told NDTV.

Anirudh and Kavya had a 'Nichiathartham' (engagement) yesterday in Greece. In Tamil weddings, 'Nichiathartham' is the formal engagement ceremony conducted a day before the marriage.

All meals were catered by Arasuvai Natarajan who is known for catering to high-profile celebrity weddings and events, as per the sources.

Kavya, who is the CEO of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and executive director of Sun TV Network, is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran.

Anirudh Ravichander rose to fame with his stellar work in Velaiyilla Pattathari (VIP) (2014), Kaththi (2014), Petta (2019), Master (2021), Vikram (2022), Jailer (2023), Leo (2023), Vettaiyan (2024), Coolie (2025), and Jana Nayagan (2026).

According to reports, the couple will host a reception in Chennai on November 21.

The date of the Chennai reception was confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office in October. Kavya's parents, Kalanithi and Kavery Maran, had met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and personally invited him to the celebrations.

The couple's invitation box, designed in ivory and powder blue, has also become the talk of the town. Designer Ranjini Iyengar, who worked on the reception invitations, spoke to Mid-day about the process and revealed that Anirudh and Kavya were personally involved in the design.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Rajinikanth were spotted at the Chennai airport earlier this week, presumably to attend the wedding.

Several big names from the world of politics, sports and films are expected to attend the Chennai reception. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and several leading film personalities have reportedly been invited to the celebrations.