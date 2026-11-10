Rohit Shetty Issues Clarification After Post About Gaurav Gupta's <i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Roast Goes Viral

Rohit Shetty has set the record straight about his social media presence after a post allegedly shared by him about comedian Gaurav Gupta's roast of Bigg Boss 20 contestants Scout OP and Love Gill went viral.

The filmmaker took to Instagram to clarify that it is the only social media platform he uses officially. He also made it clear that he is not on Facebook or X.

"I would like to clarify that my only official social media presence is on Instagram," Rohit wrote. He added, "I am not present on Facebook or X."

He also warned people against believing posts shared by accounts pretending to be him on these platforms. "Any account or profile claiming to be me on these platforms is fake and unauthorised," he said.

Asking people not to engage with such profiles, Rohit wrote, "I request everyone to not engage with such accounts or consider any content posted through them as coming from me. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

His clarification comes after a post attributed to him began doing the rounds on social media amid the controversy surrounding Gaurav Gupta's roast of Scout OP and Love Gill. The post appeared to criticise the comedian's style of humour, with a message that read, "Friendly roasting theek hai par roasting ke naam par kisi ka mazaak udaana band hona chahiye."

It further said, "Hansana achhi baat hai, lekin kisi ko rulakar ya insult karke hansna nahi. Respect everyone!"

The post was being discussed in connection with Gaurav's jokes about Scout's relationship with his girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, and his equation with Love. As it gained attention, several users began speculating that Rohit had weighed in on the controversy.