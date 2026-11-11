Ahead Of Wedding With Kavya Maran, A Look At Anirudh Ravichander's Rs 50 Crore Net Wortha

Wedding bells are ringing for Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran. The much-awaited wedding of the year will take place in Greece on November 11. As the composer begins a new chapter with the Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO and Sun TV executive director, the spotlight is also on Anirudh's remarkable journey in the music industry and the fortune he has built along the way.

From his breakout with Why This Kolaveri Di to composing music for some of the biggest Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, Anirudh has established himself as one of India's most sought-after musicians.

His net worth now stands at around Rs 50 crore, according to Pinkvilla.

How Much Does Anirudh Ravichander Charge Per Film?

Anirudh is among the highest-paid composers in the film industry. As per the report, his remuneration is around Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore per film. Reports claimed that his fee even ranged between Rs 10 crore and Rs 12 crore for some projects.

Anirudh's fee for his upcoming collaboration with Allu Arjun and director Lokesh Kanagaraj has also been the talk of the town. The composer was reportedly offered around Rs 25 crore for the project.

Cars And Other Assets

Anirudh's wealth has also translated into a collection of luxury vehicles, although details of his complete car collection are not verified.

Kalanithi Maran, Kavya's father, gifted Anirudh a Porsche Macan worth around Rs 1.1 crore after the success of Jailer in 2023, reported The Economic Times.

His luxury fleet also includes a BMW iX1 LWB, a Mahindra BE 6 and a Ford Mustang GT.

More Than Just Film Music

Anirudh has also ventured beyond films and music into the startup space. In 2024, South Indian filter coffee and snacks brand VS Mani & Co brought him on board as a co-founder and brand ambassador as it looked to expand its presence and grow its market share in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

As part of the association, Anirudh also received an equity stake in the company, giving him a business interest beyond his earnings from the entertainment industry, according to Moneycontrol.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor's 30-Carat Emerald, Once Owned By The Begum Of Bhopal, Steals The Spotlight On Diwali

