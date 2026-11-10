Anirudh Ravichander's Wedding To Kavya Maran Brings An Old Tarot Prediction Back Into Spotlight

An old video of music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander has resurfaced on social media ahead of his wedding to Kavya Maran.

The clip, taken from Thanthi TV, features a tarot card reader making a prediction about his future marriage. What has caught everyone's attention is that her prediction appears to match the details surrounding his wedding.

In the clip, the tarot card reader tells Anirudh that his marriage would take place with his father's approval. She goes on to predict that it would be a love marriage and that his future partner would not belong to the film industry.

When Anirudh asks her which field the woman might be associated with, she suggests telecommunications or broadcasting.

The video has now gained traction online, with many pointing out the apparent connection between the prediction and Kavya's professional background.

Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran's Wedding Details

Kavya, who is the CEO of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and executive director of Sun TV Network, is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran.

The couple will have an intimate destination wedding in Greece on November 10 and 11. This will reportedly be followed by a reception in Chennai on November 21.

The date of the Chennai reception was confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office in October. Kavya's parents, Kalanithi and Kavery Maran, had met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and personally invited him to the celebrations.

The reception is expected to see several prominent names from the worlds of entertainment, cricket, business and politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and several leading film personalities have reportedly been invited to the celebrations.

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