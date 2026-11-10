Malaika Arora Serves Festive Glamour In A Rs 2.2 Lakh Metallic Saree

Malaika Arora is known for making heads turn with her glamorous fashion choices and her latest festive appearance was no exception. The actor brought a touch of luxury to Diwali celebrations in a shimmering champagne-coloured saree worth Rs 2.2 lakh. She completed the look with an intricately embellished blouse and a statement bejewelled kamarbandh.

Malaika opted for a metallic saree in a champagne-bronze shade from designer label Itrh. The drape stood out for its lustrous finish and delicate detailing along the borders. The elegantly placed pallu cascading over one shoulder lent the saree a graceful yet contemporary silhouette.

The actor paired the saree with an elaborate blouse that brought a burst of colour and intricate craftsmanship to the ensemble. Featuring a deep rounded neckline and short sleeves, it was adorned with dense embroidery in antique gold, green and multicoloured accents. A statement kamarbandh completed the look, decorated with colourful stones, pearls and traditional motifs that added to the richness of her festive attire.

The Finishing Touches

Malaika accessorised the look with a stunning stone-studded choker, matching earrings, a traditional maang tikka and embellished bangles. The actor kept the beauty look elegant with luminous skin, softly defined eyes, sculpted features and a muted nude-pink lip shade.

The bronzed finish complemented the champagne tones of the saree, while a sleek, neatly tied bun ensured that the focus remained on her statement jewellery and intricately designed blouse.

The ensemble brings together traditional Indian craftsmanship and contemporary styling. The champagne-bronze palette further lends the look a sense of understated opulence.

Malaika once again proves her flair for ethnic dressing with an outfit that is the perfect mix of elegance and glamour. Her saree look makes a strong style statement for festive gatherings, wedding celebrations and evening occasions.

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