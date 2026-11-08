Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Reveal Son Vihaan's Face On Diwali In Coordinated Festive Outfits

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali (November 8), Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal revealed the face of their son, Vihaan Kaushal. Vihaan celebrated his first birthday on November 7.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina and Vicky shared a joint post and wrote, "Our brightest Diwali yet... Wishing everyone love, light, and happiness. - Vicky, Katrina & Vihaan."

Talking about their outfits, Katrina wore a vibrant mustard-yellow salwar suit embellished with subtle, intricate embroidery. She kept her hair styled in loose, natural waves cascading over her shoulders and paired the look with classic statement jhumkas.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal opted for an elegant ivory-white bandhgala kurta featuring detailed gold embroidery along the collar and front placket. He paired it with matching ivory trousers.

Vihaan coordinated with his parents in a cute festive ethnic outfit, combining a soft ivory kurta-pyjama set with a bright yellow Nehru jacket that matched the colour scheme of Katrina's ensemble. The family flashed their billion-dollar smiles for the camera.

Speaking about watching Katrina experience small moments with their son, Vicky shared, "To just see your wife's happiness in that moment and your child giggling, and you in that moment... You just feel that if you could pause this, you could just live this more... It's just amazing. And I think it makes you incredibly sensitive as a human being."

"Also, at the same time, it makes you incredibly responsible as a human being, and now you have to practice what you preach," Vicky said in a chat shared on Harit Zaveri Jewellers' YouTube channel.

Vicky and Katrina announced the arrival of their son on 7 November 2025 with a simple Instagram post. "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy."

Two months after announcing his birth, in January 2026, the couple revealed his name, Vihaan Kaushal.