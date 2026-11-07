Alia Bhatt Keeps It Chic In A Rs 8,720 Dress At Raha's 4th Birthday Bash

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's little girl Raha has turned four, and the couple celebrated her birthday on November 6. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared glimpses of his daughter's birthday bash, filled with colours, love, and laughter.

The first picture showed Ranbir and Alia holding Raha while she cut her two-tier birthday cake. The second showed their munchkin running around. The third image featured a cake with Ranbir, Alia, and Raha drawn on it. In the fifth image, Alia held her daughter close and kissed her, while the sixth showed the birthday girl colouring a rainbow. In the last image, Alia was cheering for her daughter as a banner in the background read, "Raha's 4th Birthday."

Alia Bhatt Serves Effortless Style In A Rs 8,720 Dress At Raha's Birthday

While it was Raha's birthday, Alia Bhatt also delivered an effortlessly stylish fashion moment in a floral dress. The actor was spotted wearing the Mirabel dress by Summer Away.

According to the official website, the dress is priced at Rs 8,720. Made from viscose georgette, it comes with a removable slip, also made of viscose. It has a separate scarf and features a V-neckline. The three-quarter sleeves feature ruffle details, which extend to the hem.

The mini-length dress offers a relaxed fit and is an ideal pick for parties, gatherings, and holidays.

The Alpha star completed the look with centre-parted wavy hair, nude makeup, pink lipstick, and earrings.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha in November 2022. While praising Ranbir Kapoor's performance as Lord Rama in Ramayana, Alia shared glimpses of Raha on the sets. She wrote, "You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her. So proud of you, Ranbir, and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies."

Social Media Reactions

Celebrities showered the family with love as Ranbir and Alia celebrated their daughter's birthday. From Sonu Sood to Disha Parmar, the comment section was filled with love and warm wishes.

A fan complimented the family and called Ranbir, Alia, and Raha the "cutest family." Another said, "I blinked, and she (Raha) is all grown up."

