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Tyra Banks Serves Desi Glamour In Green And Gold Lehenga And Diamond Jewels For Diwali

Tyra paired the lehenga with a tailored blouse crafted from a satin-like emerald-green fabric

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Tyra Banks Serves Desi Glamour In Green And Gold Lehenga And Diamond Jewels For Diwali
The core of the outfit was built around the rich Banarasi silk lehenga.
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Tyra Banks knows how to make a statement, whether on the runway or at a festive celebration. The supermodel embraced Indian fashion as she stepped out in a stunning green and gold lehenga by Maison Tai for Diwali. The ensemble, with its rich colours and traditional detailing, made for quite a festive fashion moment.

The core of the outfit was built around the rich Banarasi silk lehenga featuring a vibrant emerald-green base lavishly woven with metallic gold zari embroidery. The pattern across the textiles had repeating floral and foliage brocade motifs that caught the light. 

Tyra paired the lehenga with a tailored blouse crafted from a satin-like emerald-green fabric. Its long sleeves extended cleanly down to the wrists, balancing the elaborate patterns of the rest of the outfit. Over the top of this bodice, a matching silk brocade fabric draped across her shoulder, mimicking the style of a traditional sari pallu. 

Cinched tightly at her waist was a statement metallic belt that acted as a structural separator between the upper torso and the full skirt. The belt featured bright white stones and finished with dangling metallic elements. Below the belt, the outfit opened into a floor-length lehenga skirt made from the same gold-brocade silk. 

The Finishing Touches

As for accessories, Tyra opted for a collection of high-end traditional Indian jewellery, all meticulously coordinated in white gold and encrusted with brilliant-cut colourful diamonds. She wore a multi-layered bib-style diamond choker necklace with dangling pearls. She complemented the neckpiece with a matching maang tikka, earrings, a gold and a diamond bracelet and a ring. 

Her beauty look was completed with bronzed makeup featuring a smudged brown smoky eye, volumising mascara and classic matte nude lips. She styled her hair in a middle-parted look that fell over her shoulders. 

Also Read | Tyra Banks Turns Up The Heat With Her "Hot Ice Cream"

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