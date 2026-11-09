"My Raw Emotions": What Kavya Maran Said About Her IPL Match Reactions Becoming Viral Memes

Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran has been making headlines over the past few days as she is gearing up to marry music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Last year, in an interview with Fortune India, Kavya spoke about the viral memes inspired by her animated reactions during IPL matches, saying she understands why fans relate to them. Kavya explained that she is deeply invested in the franchise and feels personally connected to its performances, making it difficult to hide her emotions during intense moments of a match. As a result, television cameras often capture her expressions, which frequently go viral on social media and become popular meme material.

"Those are my raw emotions that you're seeing because my job has brought me to the point where I have to put myself out there. In Hyderabad, I can't do anything; I have to sit there. That's the only place I can sit. But even when I go to Ahmedabad or Chennai and I'm sitting many feet away, somewhere in the box, the cameraman manages to find me. So, I understand how it (the reactions) becomes memes."

She added, "If you're going to work from 10 am to 6 pm, my work starts at 7.30 pm. So, I'm sure if you had a camera on everybody sitting in the office, dealing with their projects and stocks going up and down, you'd get the same emotions. You'd get similar emotions from the fans in the stadium."

Speaking about her involvement with the franchise, she said, "When it comes to Sunrisers, I genuinely wear my heart on my sleeve. I think when you put your heart and soul into something, you naturally tend to get very personally attached to its successes and failures."

Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran's Wedding Details

Kavya, the CEO of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and Executive Director of Sun TV Network, is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran.

According to reports, Kavya and Anirudh will have an intimate destination wedding in Greece on November 10 and 11. This will reportedly be followed by a reception in Chennai on November 21.

The date of the Chennai reception was reportedly confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office in October. Kavya's parents, Kalanithi and Kavery Maran, met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and personally invited him to the celebrations.

Meanwhile, preparations for the wedding festivities are already under way. The couple's invitation box, designed in ivory and powder blue, has also attracted attention. Designer Ranjini Iyengar, who worked on the reception invitations, told Mid-day about the process and revealed that Anirudh and Kavya were personally involved in the design.

The reception is expected to be attended by several prominent names from the worlds of entertainment, cricket, business, and politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and several leading film personalities have reportedly been invited to the celebrations.



Also Read: Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Star-Studded Wedding: Rajinikanth, MK Stalin Head To Greece