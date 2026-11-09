Kareena Kapoor Brings Royal Charm To Diwali In Kaftan And Turban Featuring Saif Ali Khan's Wedding Kalgi

Kareena Kapoor chose a different route this Diwali, turning heads with a stylish ensemble that was all about comfort, heritage, and understated elegance.

Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor recently shared a series of festive celebrity looks on Instagram. Among them was a reel featuring Kareena Kapoor's Diwali appearance, styled by Rhea. Fashion and pop culture platform Diet Sabya later broke down the details of the actor's ensemble in a video shared during the festive celebrations.

Sharing details of the look, Diet Sabya revealed that Kareena steered away from conventional festive wear. Instead, she opted for a beige kaftan by designer Punit Balana. The flowing silhouette featured intricate silver embroidery, giving the outfit a regal yet effortless feel. The relaxed design stood out from the season's usual festive choices while retaining a celebratory appeal.

The caption read, "#DSExclu: BEBO blessing your feed. Happy Diwali, everyone. Styled by @rheakapoor in a real silver (chandi ka kaam) work kaftan by Punit Balana, paired with a turban adorned with a kalgi and statement jewels. Saif wore the kalgi on his wedding day, as did the Nawab of Bhopal. The necklace????? That's all."

Adding a regal touch to the look was a matching beige turban adorned with a sparkling kalgi. According to Diet Sabya, the accessory holds special significance, as it was previously worn by Saif Ali Khan on his wedding day and is believed to have historical ties to the royal family of Bhopal.

Kareena completed the look with statement jewellery, including an antique gold choker and an emerald pendant necklace.

The actor posed on the balcony of her Mumbai home, surrounded by festive lights and floral accents. Her beauty look remained understated, featuring soft smoky eyes, kohl-lined lids, bronzed cheeks, and a glossy nude lip. She left her hair loose, with strands peeking out from beneath the turban.