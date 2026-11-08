Esha Deol Stuns In A Pastel-Pink Saree As She Attends Diwali Bash With Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani

Esha Deol was recently spotted with her ex-husband, Bharat Takhtani, as they attended a Diwali party on Saturday. The former couple also posed together before heading to the venue. Let's decode their looks.

Esha Deol wore a festive pastel-pink saree featuring delicate shimmer embroidery along the borders. She paired it with a matching, heavily embellished blouse with a metallic sheen. As for her hair, she styled it in long, voluminous waves that were elegantly swept back. Her make-up featured a festive glow and was complemented by a bindi.

Bharat Takhtani chose a beige bandhgala for the occasion. Despite their divorce in 2024, Esha and Bharat have maintained a cordial relationship in public. Prior to this Diwali appearance, they had been spotted together on several other occasions.

Earlier this year, Bharat joined Esha and her friends for a Sunday lunch. Esha's close friend, Smriti Khanna, shared an inside picture and wrote, "Fun afternoon & top-tier gossip. Thank you, Esha." She also mentioned that they missed friends Rakul Preet Singh, Zayed Khan, and Malaika Khan at the gathering.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced their separation on 7 February 2024, ending 12 years of marriage. Their statement read: "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout."

During an interview with The Quint, Esha Deol said she has always ensured that the changing dynamics between husband and wife do not affect their children's well-being.

Esha also emphasised that parents need to present themselves as a "unit" for the sake of their children.

Esha and Bharat are parents to two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. While Radhya was born in 2017, they welcomed Miraya in 2019.