Inside Shreya Ghoshal's Mumbai Home With Piano, Balcony Views And Warm Interiors

Shreya Ghoshal is one of India's most celebrated singers. Having won five National Film Awards and several other prestigious accolades, she continues to release hit songs year after year. She has lent her voice to chartbusters from blockbuster films like Main Hoon Na, Jab We Met, Devdas, Ramayana, and Paheli. Not just in Hindi, she has sung songs in more than 15 Indian languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali, and Marathi.

In the latest episode of Food with Farah, the singer welcomed Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, to her home. Much like her voice, the singer's home is filled with warmth and comfort.

Inside Shreya Ghoshal's Mumbai Home

The entrance of the house is finished in wood, with a few cabinets placed right outside the main door. As one enters, cream-coloured walls and warm yellow lighting welcome guests. The living room follows an open-floor plan, with the dining and lounge areas blending seamlessly into each other.

She has a wooden dining table paired with a bench and four chairs. Beside the dining table is a black piano that the singer uses for rehearsals. The living area features curved seating, with two beige sofas arranged in an L-shape and orange-brown accent chairs placed around the coffee table.

Instead of a television, the living room seating is arranged to face the balcony and the striking city view it offers. The balcony is dotted with planters, and two wooden chairs are placed opposite each other, making it a perfect spot for morning tea or an evening cuppa.

The guest room is where the singer rehearses with her musical instruments. To make the best use of the space, she opted to install a wall bed, allowing her to host guests comfortably while keeping the area free and functional when she is at home with her family.

The kitchen features a black countertop and white cabinetry. To add a splash of colour, printed tiles have been installed behind the counter. For the lunch spread, the singer prepared Bengali bhetki, a fish dish in which the meat is marinated and cooked in banana leaves. She served a lavish meal that also included Farah Khan's "legendary" roast chicken.

As always, the vlog ended with a gift-exchange session. However, this time, Shreya had a gift for Farah. She presented her with a goodie bag from the Unstoppable Tour.

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