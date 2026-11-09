Alia Bhatt Stuns In Pista-Green Lehenga And Cape For Diwali, Ranbir Kapoor-Raha Twin In Off-White

Alia Bhatt took to social media and shared a series of photographs from her Diwali celebrations with her family. The pictures featured Alia celebrating the Festival of Lights with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter, Raha. She was also seen performing puja rituals. The family opted for elegant festive ensembles.

Alia wore a pista-green lehenga set paired with a cape. The sheer, floor-length organza cape featured intricate metallic embroidery along the borders and delicate vertical embellishments throughout.

Underneath the cape, she wore a matching structured bralette-style choli with a plunging neckline, heavily embellished with tonal beadwork, sequins and metallic threadwork. She paired it with a matching lehenga skirt that flowed into a subtle A-line silhouette and was adorned with delicate shimmering vertical stripes that mirrored the pattern on the cape.

She completed the look with a traditional kamarbandh (waist chain), styled over the lehenga. Instead of a traditional maang tikka, Alia accessorised the outfit with a headband encrusted with pearls and stones, positioned across her hair. Her large traditional chandbali earrings with pearl drops complemented the ensemble.

Ranbir Kapoor was dressed in a classic off-white kurta-pyjama set. The kurta featured fine pintuck detailing running down the bodice, classic round buttons, and a simple bandhgala-inspired open collar, paired with a traditional loose-fitting white pyjama.

The couple's daughter, Raha, twinned beautifully with her father in a custom-made matching off-white ethnic outfit.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will next be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.