Sri Lanka's Nimhara Sasindi Sets Off For 75th Miss Universe Competition In Puerto Rico

The 75th edition of Miss Universe is about to begin in a few days, and contestants from various countries have started arriving in Puerto Rico. Ahead of the finale scheduled on November 24, Miss Universe Sri Lanka 2026, Nimhara Sasindi, is also headed to the host country.

Sri Lanka's Nimhara Sasindi Sets Off For Miss Universe 2026

Taking to Instagram, the Miss Universe Sri Lanka organisation wished its representative well as she departed for the competition. "With immense pride and happiness, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to our beautiful queen, Nimhara Sasindi, Miss Universe Sri Lanka 2026, as she embarks on her remarkable journey to represent our beloved nation at the 75th Miss Universe Competition in Puerto Rico," the statement read.

The caption further mentioned that the beauty contestant was not just carrying the crown, but also represented the hopes, dreams, culture and pride of the entire nation.

"Your determination, elegance, intelligence and confidence have brought you to this extraordinary international stage," it further stated.

The organisation said that Nimhara Sasindi would have the support of every Sri Lankan. "Shine with confidence, walk with grace, and show the universe the true beauty and strength of a Sri Lankan woman. Make Sri Lanka proud," the statement concluded.

India's Kaziah Liz Mejo Reaches Puerto Rico Ahead Of Miss Universe 2026

A couple of days ago, Miss Universe India Kaziah Liz Mejo took a flight from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Puerto Rico. "Draped in tradition, crowned with pride, Kaziah Liz Mejo, Miss Universe India 2026, begins her journey to Puerto Rico to represent India at the 75th Miss Universe," read the caption.

To embark on this momentous journey, she opted to drape herself in Samanth Chauhan's maroon saree, priced at Rs 1.42 lakh. The saree featured zari work on a blend of organza and raw silk fabric.

The 19-year-old from Kerala is pursuing a degree in law while also working as a model. Kaziah has trained in classical dance for 12 years and can also sing and play the violin and drums.

Pakistan's Misbah Arshad Reaches Puerto Rico Ahead Of Miss Universe 2026

Pakistan's Misbah Arshad also left for Puerto Rico. "'m about to embark on the journey I always dreamt of. Today, I only want to remind myself to be grateful. I want to wake up every morning and be so happy and grateful for being exactly where I always wanted to and was meant to be. For the next days I'm not going to be only Misbah, I will be called Pakistan," she wrote on Instagram.

The beauty pageant contestant further said that she will build a bridge between Pakistan and Puerto Rico. Before reaching Puerto Rico, she had a layover in New York City.

Also Read | Miss Universe India Kaziah Liz Mejo Leaves For Puerto Rico In A Rs 1.4 Lakh Saree

